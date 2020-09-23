No officers have been directly charged for the killing of Breonna Taylor. Charges have been filed against one former officer of the Louisville Police Department, but not for killing Taylor. Two other officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.
“We are all reeling from this decision,” said ACLU-Idaho Communications Strategist Jeremy Woodson. “The frustration is real. This is the de-legitimization of Black lives. Today’s indictment didn’t have a thing to do with justice.”
Charges of first-degree wonton endangerment were filed against Brett Hankison. According to CNN, the charges relate to the officer allegedly blindly firing his gun through a window and door in the victim's building.
Sgt. John Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove were the other two officers that shot Taylor during a no-knock warrant and Taylor’s boyfriend opened fire. According to CNN, Attorney General Daniel Cameron of Kentucky said the officers were “justified in their use of force.”
Woodson said the fact that officers are being charged with bullets going through buildings rather than killing someone shows inherent flaws in the judicial system.
“We grieve with our partners in Kentucky and grieve and heal here because communities here are experiencing the same kind of harm,” said Woodson. “Once again this confirms what we already know, that there are serious problems with our justice system. Our job at the ACLU is to work and follow the community to find solutions, and we hope to continue working towards that.”