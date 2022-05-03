Millions of people may lose their right to abortion access. On Monday, May 2, Politico published a draft majority opinion that was written by Justice Samuel Alito. The leaked document draft states, "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," and that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. Further, it states:
"We end this opinion where we began. Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives. The judgment of the Fifth Circuit is reversed, and the case is remanded for further proceedings consistent with this opinion."
The opinion draft was 98 pages and included a lengthy appendix of historic abortion laws in different states. The leaked draft was alarming to people who believe in the right to abortion. However, it was just a draft and oftentimes those go through multiple changes. There have been calls from lawmakers to investigate the leak and the Supreme Court issued a statement addressing it:
"Yesterday, a news organization published a copy of a draft opinion in a pending case. Justices circulate draft opinions internally as a routine and essential part of the Court’s confidential deliberative work. Although the document described in yesterday’s reports is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case."
Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. has also directed an investigation be launched into the source of the leak.
Locally, Democratic Legislators responded, saying the leaked documents show the court is potentially poised to strike down Roe v. Wade.
“The right to make personal medical decisions about our reproductive health care has stood in well-established law for 50 years," stated House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel in a press release. "For nearly three generations, the law of the land has protected the right to privacy between a patient and their physician, keeping politicians out of the exam room. To dismantle this constitutional right to bodily autonomy goes against what the vast, vast majority of Americans want and expect.”
Sen. Melissa Wintrow also made a statement:
“This will have especially dangerous consequences for the women and girls living in states like Idaho, where the only thing standing between them and forced pregnancy and birth is the constitutional protection of Roe v. Wade. I am thinking about the testimony I’ve borne witness to, the testimony from rape survivors, from survivors of incest, who will have no protections in our state should Roe be overturned. There are hundreds–likely thousands–of reasons an individual seeks out this safe, legal, medical procedure, but one thread unites them all: her choice. Dismantling national protection for this most essential component of bodily autonomy is breathtaking in both its senselessness and its cruelty. Americans know that. Idahoans know that.”
People protested the idea of a reversal of Roe v. Wade in front of the Idaho State Capitol on Tuesday, May 3. A final decision is expected by the U.S. Court by June or early July.