On Sept. 21, The Department of Justice has named New York City, Seattle and Portland "anarchist" cities that stand to lose federal funding. This comes after the Trump administration released a memo to that effect on Sept. 2.
"My Administration will not allow Federal tax dollars to fund cities that allow themselves to deteriorate into lawless zones,” according to the White House memo. “To ensure that Federal funds are neither unduly wasted nor spent in a manner that directly violates our Government’s promise to protect life, liberty, and property, it is imperative that the Federal Government review the use of Federal funds by jurisdictions that permit anarchy, violence, and destruction in America’s cities.”
The DOJ’s statement states the three cities have “permitted violence and destruction of property to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures to counteract criminal activities,” and Attorney general William Barr said he hopes the cities will reverse course and “become serious about performing the basic function of government.”
The criteria named in evaluation is whether a jurisdiction forbids police from intervening to restore order, has withdrawn police from an area that it is lawfully able to access, disempowers or defunds police departments, refuses federal law assistance and any other factors the Attorney General “deems appropriate.”
Critics of the move call it unconstitutional and according to the BBC, mayors from all three cities and Washington, D.C. gave a joint statement that accused Trump’s administration of “playing cheap political games with congressionally directed funds.”