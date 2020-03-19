There's a lot of noise about COVID-19 caused by novel coronavirus. While some opt to still go out and patronize bars or head to crowded areas, the advice from experts is very clear: Don't do that.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the best way to avoid getting the disease is to clean your hands often with warm soap and water. While hand sanitizer works in a pinch, washing with soap and water is the best way to prevent the spread of the disease. What's more, don't touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
If you are sick, make sure to stay home, cover all of your coughs and sneezes with your elbow (not your hands) and wear a face mask if you must go out in public. The CDC does not recommend wearing a face mask if you are not sick, as they may be in short supply.
Whether you are sick or not, make sure to disinfect work surfaces and anything you plan to touch regularly.