In 2022 the United States has already had 214 mass shootings and a total number of 17,330 people that have died from gun violence. It's a problem unique to America and in the past 2 weeks there's been mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, California and now Uvalde, Texas, where 19 kids and two teachers have been killed.
Almost 10 years ago a similar tragedy happened in Sandy Hook in 2012 where 26 people were killed, 20 of them children 6 and 7 years old, and the list goes on. Mass shooting tragedies have happened in Las Vegas, Orlando, California, Denver, Parkland, multiple places of worship across the nation and many more cities and towns.
Just this year 27 school shootings have happened. Every time another one happens the nation begins ton debate about gun control and accessibility. Yet, little legislation is put forth for consideration and few to no laws are passed in regards to making it more difficult to purchase a firearm.
In Idaho, lawmakers and community are responding to these recent shootings and many Democratic legislators are hopeful this may spark some change. Even local students at Boise High spent their last day of school on Wednesday to let their voices be heard.
One of the organizers, Shiva Rajbhandari, said as students they are so tired of no one in the government making any changes. Instead of studying for finals, they organized an open protest to gun violence and a remembrance to the victims.
"What happened in Uvalde, Sandy Hook, Parkland, El Paso, that could have been any of us," he said. "Our peers are being gunned down and our elected leaders only respond with thoughts and prayers. My message to Rep. Simpson, Sen. Crapo, Sen. Risch and Gov. Little is: this blood is on your hands. Your silence is violence. Amanda Gormon said something that really resonated with me. She said it takes a monster to kill a kid, but to watch kids be slaughtered by monsters day after day and do nothing, that is insanity... How many more kids have to be sacrificed on this altar to the NRA before our Republican leaders have had enough?"
Many Republican leaders in the state receive funding from the NRA. According to Move On, Mike Crapo and Jim Risch combined have gotten $78,839 and Mike Simpson $385,731. Additionally, Gov. Brad Little is endorsed by the NRA and has signed into law many gun-rights bills. Including making it easier for nonresidents to carry guns in the state.
However, Gov. Little did issue a tweet offering condolences and prayers:
"Our country is grieving the victims of today's horrific school shooting in Texas. As a grandpa of school aged children, this news is heartbreaking. The families and all those affected will be strengthened by our prayers as they cope with this awful tragedy."
In Idaho gun laws are pretty slack, no state permit is required for the purchase or possession of any rifle, shotgun, or handgun and there's no waiting period to purchase one. There's also no state laws regulating assault weapons.
Local Democrats have also weighed in on the issue after the murder of 21 people, mostly small children, by an 18 year old wielding an assault riffle. Assistant minority leader Ilana Rubel said it's been decades of an unending problem.
"People are being terrorized out of public spaces and we've been stymied by the GOP on everything we've tried to do," said Rubel. "So many solutions are compatible with second amendment rights and Idaho is a ticking time-bomb. We aren't talking about taking guns, we want gun control."
Senator Melissa Wintrow said we are living in a state where leaders are afraid to have discussions. In a press release she wrote, "...we need to deal with how easy it is to access deadly weapons and how to reduce, limit, or eliminate access to deadly weapons to people prone to violence. AND we need to deal with root causes of violence (power and control that is linked with patriarchal systems) and work on changing the culture of violence that tolerates dehumanization and rewards violence in media, politics, etc."
She furthered that there can be respect for the second amendment while wanting laws to advance public safety.
"I was on a Zoom call and the feed about the shooting went across my screen," Wintrow said on a phone call, "and I gasped out loud. I cannot imagine being a parent and having to hope my kid comes home. We owe it to everyone to put our arms down and find a solution. It's hard to make me speechless and this has rendered me speechless."
Senator Ali Rabe said that she hopes that this tragedy can be a motivator to have better gun laws here in Idaho.
"According to a report by Everytown, Idaho has the second weakest gun control laws in the nation," said Rabe. "Kids are innocent and our future and it's so sad to see the constant victims of our failed policies and I hope we can use this to spark change."
Mayor Lauren McLean also issued a statement:
"The vast majority of Boiseans and Americans want reform that would encourage responsible gun ownership and keep weapons of war out of the hands of people who would walk into an elementary school and murder almost two dozen children."
At the time of this publication neither Rep. Simpson, Sen. Crapo or Sen. Risch had responded with statements.