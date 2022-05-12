The recent leaking of a draft written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito about overturning Roe v. Wade has people up in arms. There were a flurry of protests nationwide when the news was first leaked and more are now on the horizon. Planned Parenthood is planning a nationwide event called the “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally on May 14 and a new local nonprofit called Idaho Abortion Rights has an event scheduled on the same day following the Planned Parenthood event.
When the draft leaked there was a swift outcry from people and the local chapter of Planned Parenthood immediately issued a press release.
“Idaho politicians are doing everything they can to bypass our constitutional rights and eliminate abortion access in our state,” said Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates Idaho State Director Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman. “Restricting access to essential health care is dangerous, irresponsible and cruel. We are doing everything in our power to stop this bill and remain committed to protecting the rights and safety of pregnant people across Idaho.”
Locally, the Planned Parenthood rally at the Idaho Statehouse starts Saturday May 14 at 10:30 a.m. ending at 12:30 p.m. People can register for the rally and get more information at weareplannedparenthoodaction.org, but people don’t need to register to attend.
Immediately following, Idaho Abortion Rights has scheduled a march at 12:45 p.m. People are meeting at the cross streets of Bannock and Capitol in downtown Boise. Organizers are encouraging people to wear red and to bring a friend and “your rage.” The new nonprofit was created in April 2022 in response to legislation proposed in Idaho that eventually passed, effectively banning most abortions in the state as well as awarding no less than $20,000 to family members of the fetus in abortion-related lawsuits.