In accordance with updated local guidelines, Treefort Music Fest on March 9 lifted its entry requirements regarding COVID-19 for the upcoming festival on March 23-27. There will be no vaccination or testing requirements to attend to and face masks will be optional at Treefort 10.
According to their online statement, Treefort is committed to keeping all traveling artists as safe as possible while at Treefort so that they can continue their tours. Certain spaces and events, which will be marked on the schedule and with on-site signage at Treefort 10, will require masks.
The festival, with over 500 bands from around the world performing on 30 stages, will continue to offer free vaccinations, testing and symptom screening on-site. More information can be found at treefortmusicfest.com/safety.
“Treefort Music Fest would like to thank its community for supporting the festival and doing their part while we collectively navigated gathering safely over the last two years,” their online statement said. “Treefort is excited to confidently welcome everyone to attend the upcoming festival and celebrate the 10th anniversary of Treefort Music Fest.”
Treefort was postponed twice because of COVID-19. Treefort 9 in September 2021 was held at reduced capacity, with a limited number of tickets sold and bands allowed. Treefort 10 is bringing the festival back in full force.