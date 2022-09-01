Semicolon.jpg

"A semicolon is used when an author could've chosen to end their sentence, but chose not to. The author is you and the sentence is your life." — Project Semicolon

 Jason Jacobsen

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Have you ever seen a semicolon tattoo on someone's wrist or forearm and wondered about its meaning? It's not merely a punctuation mark. It means much more than that. A semicolon tattoo has become the national symbol for suicide prevention. According to Project Semicolon, a nonprofit dedicated to suicide prevention, the symbol has a simple and universal meaning. "A semicolon is used when an author could've chosen to end their sentence, but chose not to. The author is you and the sentence is your life."

The Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline is hosting a Semicolon Tattoo Fundraiser at Resurrected Tattoo, 610 N. Orchard St. in Boise on Saturday, Sept. 10, which is also World Suicide Prevention Day. The event is from noon to 9 p.m.; anyone in line at 9 will still be able to get a tattoo.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments