...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
"A semicolon is used when an author could've chosen to end their sentence, but chose not to. The author is you and the sentence is your life." — Project Semicolon
Have you ever seen a semicolon tattoo on someone's wrist or forearm and wondered about its meaning? It's not merely a punctuation mark. It means much more than that. A semicolon tattoo has become the national symbol for suicide prevention. According to Project Semicolon, a nonprofit dedicated to suicide prevention, the symbol has a simple and universal meaning. "A semicolon is used when an author could've chosen to end their sentence, but chose not to. The author is you and the sentence is your life."
The Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline is hosting a Semicolon Tattoo Fundraiser at Resurrected Tattoo, 610 N. Orchard St. in Boise on Saturday, Sept. 10, which is also World Suicide Prevention Day. The event is from noon to 9 p.m.; anyone in line at 9 will still be able to get a tattoo.
This is the eighth annual tattooing fundraiser for the hotline, said Andrew Sheffield, phone room manager and supervisor. Sheffield has been organizing the event for five years. "We took 2020 off," he said.
Most, if not all of the tattoo artists at Resurrected participate, said Sheffield. The artists at Resurrected Tattoo Co. have supported the fundraiser by applying the tattoos for seven years. Each tattoo is "no bigger than a 50-cent piece," he said. "The goal is to get as many as possible, to raise money — and awareness — for the hotline. At the end of the night, we split the money with the tattoo artists."
The price for a tattoo is $50. About five years ago at the fundraiser, they were able to apply around 200, which is the record number so far.
Suicide prevention is something that everyone can get behind, said Sheffield, regardless of politics or whether they are rich or poor. "Suicide prevention can bring everybody together. Everyone can recognize it's a tragedy we all want to prevent."
The practice of getting a semicolon tattoo was started in 2013 by Wisconsonian Amy Bleuel who got a tattoo in honor of her father who suicided in 2003. Bleuel had her own history of tragedy and a trail of abuse, illness and mental illness. "Unfortunately, she ended up completing a few years ago," Sheffield said. But the semicolon tattoo and the symbol's meaning has only deepened by the number of people who have either killed themselves by suicide or those who are survivors. And of course, all of their families and friends who are also affected.
"(The semicolon) represents a time you could have ended a sentence — but chose to go on," said Sheffield.
The tattoo event is for everyone, he said. You can attend whether you want a tattoo or would just like to donate money to the hotline. "It's a great community cause. It brings out the empathy and love and compassion people have for those having suicidal thoughts or for those who have lost people to suicide.