BY BW Staff
From a crisis in the homeless community to Roe v. Wade marches to protests over the war in Ukraine to a year-round Treefort venue to art shows, retrospectives, milestone celebrations for local icons and legends—and more—2022 has been a roiling year of roller coaster moments. Boise Weekly looks back at some noteworthy ones that marked the year.
June 16: Local Interfaith Equality Coalition, Idaho Democrats Respond to Pastor Joe Jones’ Hate Speech Sermon By Tracy Bringhurst
he Interfaith Equality Coalition, a group of local faith leaders, and the Idaho Democrats, both sent letters to the Boise Weekly responding to an article published June 10 regarding Pastor Joe Jones from the Shield of Faith Baptist Church.
The letters pointed to a recent sermon given by the pastor around four weeks ago that had gone viral. The sermon, recorded on video, was rife with hate speech against the LGBTQ+ community including statements from Jones saying that “sodomites are reptilians,” and to “put all queers to death.”
It was posted on YouTube and gained significant traction online last week after it was shared by a Treasure Valley TikTok user.
In the response letter from the Interfaith Equality Coalition, the group referred to a number of biblical quotes that espouse love over hate.
“We as faith leaders of many different traditions find our hearts broken hearing that a faith leader here in Boise has said such dehumanizing things about LGBTQIA+ people, people who are humans with sacred worth and dignity,” the letter stated.
June 23: COVID cases rising in several Idaho counties, leading to temporary event cancellation By Tracy Bringhurst
The first COVID-19 case in Idaho was reported in March of 2020. Since that time the state has had spikes and declines but even after the wave of the omicron variant, Ada County cases were falling.
However, according to the Central District Health’s weekly report, as of Thursday when lab testing data was last updated, Ada, Canyon, Kootenai, Lewis, Elmore and Valley counties have seen cases rising.
The rise in cases is spurring new recommendations for precautions and in at least one instance, a cancellation of a much looked forward to event. The Idaho Shakespeare Festival sent a letter to ticket holders for its first major show of the year breaking the news.
“Due to breakthrough cases within our company, we will be cancelling the performances of ‘Ain’t Misbehavin’’ from Friday June 17 (preview), through Friday June 24,” the letter stated. “As a result, the first performance of the production’s run will be Saturday, June 25.”
June 30: ‘Love wins:’ Boise community comes together following pastor’s comments By Tracy Bringhurst
Up on the Boise Bench, there’s a section on Cole Street that’s full of churches of all kinds. One of them is the Shield of Faith Baptist Church, whose pastor, Joe Jones, has come under fire recently for sermons posted on YouTube that called for death to those in the LGBTQ+ community. People in Boise are rallying against it.
On Sunday, June 15, Eric Jaronda, who lives next to the church and considers himself to be a born-again Christian, decided to speak with Jones personally. Jaronda said that, surprisingly, instead of being able to have a conversation with Jones, the pastor was rude and didn’t stray from his belief that the LGBTQ+ community is unwelcome in the eyes of God.
Jaronda then decided he would begin to protest every sermon that Jones preached. He and a small group of about five people went to the church at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 and are planning to go again at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 26. They said they will continue going to let Jones and his congregation know that they do not want that kind of rhetoric in their community. They hope others will join them by making posters and standing with them outside the church.
“From my perspective, this is a Christian problem,” said Jaronda. “We can’t allow this to happen in our state. You cross a line when you call for the execution of a group of people; it is hate speech. I don’t care what the law says.”
July 7: An interview with Shiva Rajbhandari: Boise High school student running for a seat on the District Board of Trustees By Tracy Bringhurst
Boise high school senior, Shiva Rajbhandari, is running for a seat on the Boise School District’s Board of Trustees. A student has never filled this position before and Rajbhandari has been getting a lot of attention. He’s also been the youth engagement coordinator at the Idaho Conservation League.
Boise Weekly interviewed Rajbhandari, via email, to learn about why he’s running for the position and what he can bring to the table.
July 14: An Institution: Flying M Celebrates its 30th Anniversary By Tracy Bringhurst
The Flying M in downtown Boise, located at the corner of Fifth and Idaho, opened its doors in 1992 and since that time has become one of the most beloved coffeehouses in the valley. This year marks its 30th year serving coffee, snacks and a welcoming space to congregate. The shop was originally opened by Kevin and Lisa Myers. They sold the downtown location to Kent Collins in 1999, but the commitment to quality has remained consistent throughout the years.
“We call it our bubble,” said Collins, “Kevin and Lisa always ran it the same way, but me being gay bumped it up a lot. We try to keep it welcoming to everybody and take care of both customers and our employees, some of whom have been working here for 10 to 15 years.”
To celebrate the anniversary on Thursday July 14, The Flying M is going to offer all espresso drinks half off—and if you can’t make it downtown the other locations in Nampa and Caldwell are joining in as well.
August 4: Duck Club holds groundbreaking ceremony for Treefort Music Hall By Nick Danlag
To celebrate its new music hall, Duck Club held a groundbreaking ceremony and tour of the venue and office space Wednesday afternoon.
The Treefort Music Hall is set to open in early 2023 and will feature two bar areas, one of which will be on the roof. It will also have state-of-the-art audio and visual systems, and two artist green rooms with a lounge area, kitchen, full bathroom and laundry.
Aug. 11: Abortion rights rally at the Capitol draws hundreds amid soaring temperatures By Tracy Bringhurst
Soaring temperatures didn’t keep close to 500 people from attending a pro-abortion rights rally at the Capitol on Wednesday. The rally, hosted by the grassroots organization Idaho Abortion Rights had seven speakers; the organization’s founders, activists and three candidates running for seats in the House of Representatives.
At the rally, one of the founders of Idaho Abortion Rights, Bessie Yeley, said the event was geared toward getting voters access to the candidates running for the upcoming election who support reproductive rights and emphasized the importance of voting.
Yeley was the first speaker and opened by saying she is a veteran of the U.S. Army. “I joined in a time of war to protect American freedoms,” she said. “Today I am faced with my reproductive freedoms being taken away by a country that I served. I have to worry about if the law will leave me to die in an Idaho hospital if I need a lifesaving abortion, leaving my three children motherless. This isn’t the free America that our service members fight and die for.”
Aug. 18: Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial celebrates 20th anniversary By Nick Danlag
About 100 people gathered in the early morning at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial to celebrate its 20th anniversary on Tuesday. It was cool and sunny at 8:30 a.m., and there was free rugelach—a pastry that originated in the Jewish communities of Poland—from Goldstein’s Bagels & Bialys and coffee from Neckar Coffee on hand.
Wassmuth Center for Human Rights Executive Director Dan Prinzing spoke, addressing both the history and future of the memorial.
“When we give tours here, the first question folks ask is ‘How the heck did this ever happen in Boise, Idaho?’” Prinzing said. “It’s because it’s who we are. It is the heart of the city. It is the heart of the community. It is us. It is a statement to the public that this is who we are in Boise. This is what we believe in.”
Sept. 1: Boise Pride: Celebrating 33 years of resilience and hope By Alaina Uhlenhoff
In 1989 Joseph Kibbe went to the first Boise Pride Festival wearing a paper bag over his head.
“We met, had a very small gathering, maybe 20 or 30 of us and one little flip banner,” said Kibbe, now vice president of the board of directors for Boise Pride
This year marks the 33 year anniversary of the Boise Pride Festival, and it might be the biggest yet. With a record number of vendors and supporting businesses, the festival, taking place in Cecil D. Andrus Park Sept. 9-11, features an impressive line-up of national and local artists and vendors.
Sept. 22: Flipside Fest is this weekend: Here’s what you need to know By Tracy Bringhurst
Flipside Fest, billed as a three-day mini-Treefort, opened on Friday and wraps up on Sunday, Sept. 25. The festival has live music, afterparties, food trucks, a market and live artwork.
People will be able to explore Garden City, which is on the other side of the Boise River, the “flip side,” hence the festival’s name. There are about 80 local and touring bands slated for the event. Eric Gilbert, the festival director for Treefort and one of the partners of the Duck Club, said it’s going to be a packed weekend of shows and events.
Sept. 29: Downtown Boise’s unsung Heroes: They only come out at night By Jeanne Huff
There’s a famous scene in “Wayne’s World” when Garth reaches into his pocket and pulls out what looks like a folded up Dixie cup and holds it out to Phil, Wayne and Garth’s highly intoxicated friend, and says: “If you’re gonna spew, spew into this.”
But when Nature calls to reverse the order of whatever was ingested into one’s body on, let’s say, a raucous Saturday night of partying (beaucoup alcoholic beverages + too much to eat + more drinks)—an unfolded Dixie cup ain’t gonna cut it. Sometimes you’ve just got to hurl, vomit, blow chunks—spew—and the involuntary action usually comes suddenly without warning.
That’s where the Downtown Maintenance Team comes to the rescue. The DMT is a full-time seven-day-a-week dedicated crew of a half-dozen nocturnal workers who clean up downtown Boise’s messes, puke and all. They work when the rest of us sleep—their shift is from 2 to 11 a.m.—so that we can wake up to a spic and span downtown.
Oct. 11: Treefort moves main stage and more to Julia Davis Park
The Treefort Music Fest, which has been bringing a SXSW vibe to downtown Boise since 2012, announced on Tuesday it is moving its main stage and expanding its footprint. The new home for the Treefort Main Stage, as well as the festival’s accompanying forts (Alefort, Kidfort, etc.) is Julia Davis Park. While it’s a bit of a hike from its old stomping grounds at Grove and 12th streets, it’s closer to its year-round venue, the Treefort Music Hall at Capitol and Broad, which is due to open by summer 2023.