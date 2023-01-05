Support Local Journalism


BY BW Staff

From a crisis in the homeless community to Roe v. Wade marches to protests over the war in Ukraine to a year-round Treefort venue to art shows, retrospectives, milestone celebrations for local icons and legends—and more—2022 has been a roiling year of roller coaster moments. Boise Weekly looks back at some noteworthy ones that marked the year.


