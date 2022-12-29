From a crisis in the homeless community to Roe v. Wade marches to protests over the war in Ukraine to a year-round Treefort venue to art shows, retrospectives, milestone celebrations for local icons and legends — and more — 2022 has been a roiling year of roller coaster moments. Boise Weekly looks back at some noteworthy ones that marked the year.
Jan. 13: Boise City Opens Day Warming Shelters for People and Adds Extra Shelter Beds — Is It Enough? By Tracy Bringhurst
On the evening of Jan. 5, Boise City re-sent a press release it had originally sent two weeks prior, stating it’s working to help support unhoused people. The city is supplementing shelter beds and opening a day warming shelter in downtown Boise that will be open until March 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. seven days a week at 511 S. Americana Boulevard.
According to Jon Rogers, who has been experiencing houselessness for about five years, it’s not enough.
“Day warming, what about night warming,” said Rogers. “The temperature is so low now at night and you just can’t stay warm. I’ve had a heart attack because I had a heating stove in my tent and I got carbon monoxide poisoning. Day spaces are a start but it’s not enough. If the city just listened or asked questions it would be a game changer. Everybody on the street needs something different. We’re individuals.”
On that same evening, a group of people experiencing houselessness and Boise Mutual Aid, a community group that works to help people living on the street, had set up in Cecil D. Andrus Park across from the Idaho State Capitol to highlight the problem that many people don’t have anywhere to go. Eve Giustino, one of Boise Mutual Aid’s members, said they had set up warming tents and food tents — but at sundown the police came and told them to move.
The city said despite the police shutting down Mutual Aid’s makeshift solution, it was seeking to provide remedies to the situation.
Jan. 27: First Exhibit by Surel Mitchell in 10 Years Has Art Available to Purchase By Tracy Bringhurst
Surel Lee Mitchell was a visual artist who worked in installation art, mixed-media, painting and sculpture. She moved to Boise in the ‘70s and from that time on, became a major contributor to the city’s art scene.
She helped create the Boise City Visual Chronicle, was a member of both the Boise City and Garden City Arts Commissions and was the recipient of the Idaho Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts in 2000. She passed away in 2011 and the home and studio she lived in is now known as Surel’s Place, a nonprofit organization that provides residencies to artists in order to foster their creative output and support them financially while doing so.
Her art has been exhibited in Washington D.C., Kuala Lumpur, New York and of course Boise but no new work has been available to purchase since her passing.
Fans of the artist now have a little something to look forward to because Capitol Contemporary Gallery, in partnership with Surel’s Place and the Mitchell Family, presents “Legacy,” a new show of artworks by Mitchell that celebrates her contributions to the community and coincides with the 10 year anniversary of Surel’s Place.
Feb. 10: BALANCING ACT: Richard Young at the Blue Galleries By Chris Schnoor
Editor’s note: Chris Schnoor, art critic for Boise Weekly for nearly 30 years, passed away on April 28, 2022. This was the last article he wrote for BW. We at Boise Weekly, along with the entire arts community, mourn his loss. — J.H.
Over the course of the last couple of years Boise painter and mixed media artist Richard Young has given us sneak previews on Instagram of some of the works currently in his impressive one-man show at Boise State University’s Blue Galleries, located in the Center for the Visual Arts building. They did not prepare viewers for what was in store for them in the actual event.
Entitled “A Delicate Balance,” the 45-piece exhibition is part new work, part retrospective and covers a period when events in Young’s personal and professional life have had an ongoing impact on his art. It is a remarkable exhibit in terms of both scope and intensity, and allows us to witness the unfolding of new ideas, techniques and materials by this innovative, prolific artist. As former BSU Art Department Professor and Chair, for Young, who had a hand in making this extraordinary building a reality, it is, in a very real sense, a homecoming.
March 10: Idaho Office for Refugees issues a statement on Ukrainian crisis By BW Staff
Idahoans along with the rest of the world are shaken to see Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, forcing families to separate, civilians to fight, and over a million people to flee the country.
Many Idahoans are wondering how they can help and if our state is preparing to receive more refugees from Ukraine.
Idaho has historically resettled people from the former Soviet Union facing persecution. Nearly 200 Ukrainian refugees have resettled in Idaho in the past two decades, including five people this year.
As we watch this unfolding crisis with heavy hearts, we do not anticipate a large increase of refugees from Ukraine to come to Idaho in the coming weeks. Organizations in countries neighboring Ukraine are working diligently to provide shelter and necessities. Keep reading for ideas on how to support them.
The U.S. currently does not have a program to rapidly resettle a large number of Ukrainian refugees, like we saw with Operation Allies Welcome and Afghanistan. The federal government will allow thousands of Ukrainians living in the U.S. temporarily to extend their stay rather than being forced to return to a war zone.
We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and with Idahoans whose families and roots are there.
March 17: LGBTQ+ Artists, Dragfort, Events and Community at Treefort 10 By Tracy Bringhurst
Treefort is almost here and, beyond hosting a lot of queer artists, thanks to Dragfort the festival also has many LGBTQ+ events and discussions. On the Treefort website it states:
“Dragfort is a celebration of your best, most authentic self. It’s more than just drag, balls and queens (though it’s definitely about that), it’s about creating a safe space for everyone to express themselves. Dragfort is a celebration of LGBTQ+ culture and building community through performance and dialogue. Our goal is to create space for queer people across the spectrum, to feel acknowledged, affirmed and recognized. Allies and those looking to reach a higher understanding of the LGBTQ+ community are welcome.”
April 14: Inspiration Alley to add more inspiring figures By Jeanne Huff
“I always had the idea of doing more,” said Russ Stoddard, founder of Oliver Russell and owner of the Front Street icon that has come to be known as the “I Love You” building. It features art by Grant Olsen of a man flexing his muscles, with the words “I Love You” emblazoned below.
What Stoddard wants to do more of is spread inspiration throughout the community. It’s something he’s taken as an imperative since Day One. “I’ve always had it inside me,” he said. “It’s something in my DNA. I’ve never been satisfied with ‘business as usual.’ I’ve always had to have a component of giving back to the community. …I was born to serve others.”
May 12: More rallies, marches scheduled for May 14 By Tracy Bringhurst
The recent leaking of a draft written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito about overturning Roe v. Wade has people up in arms. There were a flurry of protests nationwide when the news was first leaked and more are now on the horizon. Planned Parenthood is planning a nationwide event called the “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally on May 14 and a new local nonprofit called Idaho Abortion Rights has an event scheduled on the same day following the Planned Parenthood event.
When the draft leaked there was a swift outcry from people and the local chapter of Planned Parenthood immediately issued a press release.
“Idaho politicians are doing everything they can to bypass our constitutional rights and eliminate abortion access in our state,” said Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates Idaho State Director Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman. “Restricting access to essential health care is dangerous, irresponsible and cruel. We are doing everything in our power to stop this bill and remain committed to protecting the rights and safety of pregnant people across Idaho.”
June 2: Alive After Five is back with a bang By Tracy Bringhurst
Summer is here and the Alive After Five concerts are back. It’s such a fun way to hang out in downtown Boise and check out some great bands and this summer the lineup looks especially fun. The concerts are at The Grove Plaza and are always free.
This is the 35th anniversary of the concert series and is presented by United Site Services. The concerts are on Wednesdays starting June 15, which also makes them perfect for breaking up the monotony of the week. Plus, these are all ages, so the whole family can party down together. In addition, this year the Downtown Boise Foundation partnered with Duckclub, the booking agency that does Treefort, and the bands are fun and new. This isn’t a concert you’ll see out at the fair; all the musicians are hip. Some of the best bands in Boise will be taking the stage such as Blood Lemon and The French Tips.
June 9: Coming Soon to The Warehouse By Lex Nelson
In 2016, Tyler Anzalone looked at the decorative adobe oven in his grandmother’s Arizona backyard and thought, “I could cook a pizza in there.” He pushed the fire to the back of the oven, spun some dough, and before long he, his father Tony and his grandmother were biting into homemade pies poolside. It was the first taste of what would become Anzalone Pizza. According to Tony, the idea for a food truck was half baked that night.
Today, Tony, Tyler and Tyler’s wife Kik are on the brink of opening a second Anzalone Pizza just three years after launching their food truck. (Anzalone’s found its niche with Thai pies that combine Tyler’s dough-throwing skills with Kik’s recipes from her home country.) The second outpost will debut July 12 at The Warehouse Food Hall on the corner of Eighth and Front streets — joining more than 20 other vendors in a space that makes the closest thing Boise currently has to a food hall, Chow Public Market & Eatery, seem tiny.
Look for “Looking back at you, 2022: Part II” in the Jan. 5, 2023 Boise Weekly.