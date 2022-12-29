Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


From a crisis in the homeless community to Roe v. Wade marches to protests over the war in Ukraine to a year-round Treefort venue to art shows, retrospectives, milestone celebrations for local icons and legends — and more — 2022 has been a roiling year of roller coaster moments. Boise Weekly looks back at some noteworthy ones that marked the year.

thumbnail_IMG_7698.jpg

On Jan. 5 Boise Mutual Aid set up warming and food tents outside of the Idaho State Capitol building. They were made to move at sundown.

Jan. 13: Boise City Opens Day Warming Shelters for People and Adds Extra Shelter Beds — Is It Enough? By Tracy Bringhurst


Surel1.jpg

“Legacy,” a new show featuring Surel Mitchell’s art, is slated to run for a limited time through Feb. 28 at Capitol Contemporary Gallery.
Red Square.jpg

“Red Square” by Richard Young. Mixed media, 2020.
20220302_102210.jpg

Mila Kicha holds a Ukrainian and a U.S. flag with her daughter Alla Aguilar in Mila’s Nampa apartment on Wednesday, March 2. Alla came to the U.S. as a refugee from Ukraine in 1992 with her 1-year-old son, and Mila joined them in Idaho in 2008.
Treefort2021MaggieGrace-696.jpg

Left: Dragfort is much more than Drag Queens, the fort also has events, workshops and meet-ups and was created to be a welcoming space for members of the LGBTQ+ community.
IMG_2724.jpg

The original Inspiration Alley, featuring murals of civil rights leaders and activists, is located on the north side of the Oliver Russel Building in downtown Boise, between 11th and 12th streets. Russ Stoddard is adding even more inspirational figures to the project through a GoFundMe.
Abortion Protest-2.jpg

Above, protesters hold signs opposing abortion banning legislation in Idaho. Two more rallies opposing the possible dissolution of Roe v. Wade are slated for May 14.
DowntownBoise_AliveAfter5.jpg

Backstage view of a previous Alive After Five concert in downtown Boise. Alex Marshall is co-founder of Underdogs, a nonprofit aimed at providing more music venues and a safe space for the under 21 crowd.
BoDo Exterior_Courtesy The Warehouse (1).jpg

The Warehouse is slated to open its doors July 12.

Recommended for you

Load comments