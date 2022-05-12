Ashlee Worle, 21, said she was hoping to spark interest in friends on Facebook to join her in an early pre-protest protest at the corner of Ninth and Front streets, but when they didn't put their hands up, she didn't balk.
"I've just gotta do it myself," Worle said. She has set up a few signs and, sitting on a chair, waves to passersby, many who honk their support. Worle said after she heard about the leak from Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on overturning Roe v. Wade, she knew she had to do something.
"I've been hearing so much about (it). If it happens, I will no longer have bodily autonomy, I will no longer be a full U.S. citizen with full rights."
Worle said she started her corner protest on Tuesday, May 10, in part to whip up support for the two upcoming, back-to-back protests at the Idaho Statehouse slated for Saturday, May 14 at 10:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Planned Parenthood's earlier rally, "Bans Off Our Bodies," is part of a nationwide effort; Idaho Abortion Rights has scheduled a march immediately following.
Worle, who said her mother was with her on the corner Wednesday, said she periodically picks up a megaphone and has messages prepared, such as: "If Roe v. Wade is overturned, we will slip into a near-unstoppable avalanche of destructive, suffocating authoritarian governing." And: "You cannot run around claiming this is 'Land of the Free' with your American flag on your shoulder and a gun at your hip while simultaneously voting to strip away the rights and freedoms of other citizens simply because you don't agree with them."
While many whizzing by on the Connector honk, Worle said she's gotten harrassed as well. "People will roll down their windows and yell: 'F — you,' and 'baby killer.' … But I get a lot of positive support, too."
Worle plans on continuing her protest at least until Saturday's events.
"I'm 21 years old — and I'm going to exercise that right."