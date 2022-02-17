It may be a little known fact, but the United States does have a history of labor parties. For instance, the first labor party in the U.S. was called the Workingman’s Party and it was started in 1876. It came before the Socialist Labor Party of America and was one of the first political parties to use Marxist ideology and represented a collection of socialist ideas that focused on the worker and workers’ rights. This concept remains true to the Idaho Labor Party Organizing Committee that hopes to lay the groundwork for an Idaho labor party that will break away from the democratic party.
“We are advocating for a program, not a person,” said ILPOC representative Austin Ray. “We want this program to not just agitate for more crumbs. We want real representation from the working class that comes from workers themselves. The permanent political class in Idaho comprising of both political parties only represent a single interest, but an interest that’s alien to Idaho’s working people.”
The ILPOC formed in early January this year and has also started a bi-monthly publication called “The Fieldhand” which advocates for Idaho workers and unions. For more information about the party people can go to idaholaborparty.org or email at contact@idaholaborparty.org, for more information about the newsletter people can email contact@thefieldhand.org.
“The Fieldhand” is self funded but the ILPOC has already distributed hundreds of copies. Ray, who is also a co-editor of “The Fieldhand” said the origin of the name is to promote the alliance of Idaho small farmers and workers. The publication actually has a group of editors where people discuss it as a group, not one person has the final word. As for the party, Ray said anyone who is a worker can join and, “Anyone who’s willing to break with the Democrats and Republicans and unite around their true class interests as workers or small farmers.”
There are unions in Idaho although they are usually under-represented and have low membership. Ray said that’s one of the biggest problems and the aim of “The Fieldhand” is to have an open dialogue with Idaho workers and inform people of the party. The publication doesn’t represent union leadership, rather it speaks directly to the worker and allows for people to write in and have their stories shared. Ray said that from talking with people and getting the word out with “The Fieldhand” that the ILPOC has steadily gained in membership.
“A member of this party is someone who comes from the working class, represents the working class and is beholden to the working class,” said Ray, “and that’s something neither political party can say about themselves. People have to rely on themselves and not these faceless bureaucrats and scheming politicians that sell out the people every chance they get.”
Ray said that politicians in the state call themselves business friendly but more often than not, Idaho workers suffer. He cited development that has come at the expense of Boise renters because Boise is one of the most expensive cities to live in nationally but the state has one of the lower minimum wages in the nation at $7.25 an hour. According to the MIT living wage calculator, a single person needs to make $13.95 an hour to have a living wage. He furthered that the small-farmer suicide rate is on the rise and that’s a direct result of the way Idaho has ignored the needs of local farmers and workers.
“The present system consistently throws those who may not think of themselves as the working class, and perhaps maybe even own a small business, into increasingly insecure and unstable economic situations,” said Ray, “and that’s because ultimately, the economic system isn’t controlled by them and therefore doesn’t represent them and they have much more to gain by aligning themselves with the labor party.”