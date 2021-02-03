The world is still in the midst of a pandemic, but hope has arrived in the form of vaccines. However, with information changing daily and rapidly, people may be confused as to where, and when they can get it one.
According to the Idaho COVID website, 131,909 vaccines have been administered but, only those that fall under the approved category the state has set qualify to get a vaccine at this time. The groups that can be vaccinated now are from what the state calls group 1 and subgroup 2.1.
Only people who qualify as essential workers can acquire a vaccine at this time The list includes: first-responders, daycare workers, pre-kindergarten- 12th grade teachers and staff, correction and detention facility staff and healthcare personnel like dentists and long term care employees. People who are 65 and older and are homeless shelter residents, food or agriculture workers, including grocery and convenience store workers, manufacturing or public transit workers also qualify.
In addition, on Feb 1, all people 65+ can get vaccinated but Idahoans over 80 will be given first priority.
To set up an appointment for a vaccine people should contact their local Public Health District. The Central Public Health website has a full list of providers offering a vaccine. People can also contact Saint Alphonsus or Saint Luke’s and must present their ID and proof of employment at the time of visit. Proof of employment can include a pay-stub, an employee ID or business card.
Everyone else will have to wait but there is a loose schedule that states in early April the next people to qualify are food and agriculture workers, grocery, convenience and food pantry workers, as well as manufacturing, Postal Service and public transit workers.
In late April other essential workers qualify, followed by the general public. People are encouraged to check Idaho’s COVID website for more updates and to continue to follow public health safety measures like wearing masks, washing hands frequently and maintaining proper social distancing.