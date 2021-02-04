The world is still in the midst of a pandemic, but hope has arrived in the form of vaccines. However, with information changing daily and rapidly, people may be confused as to where and when they can get it one.
According to Idaho COVID website, 131,909 vaccines have been administered. Those eligible for a vaccine so far fall in group 1 and subgroup 2.1. The list includes: first responders, daycare workers, pre-kindergarten through 12th grade teachers and staff, correction and detention facility staff and health care personnel including dentists and long-term care employees.
In addition, on Feb. 1, all people 65 and older can get vaccinated; Idahoans over 80 may be given first priority.
Next in line are food or agriculture workers, including grocery and convenience store workers, manufacturing or public transit workers, and Postal Service staff. They're slated to be eligible in early April, though the timeline is fluid based on supply.
To set up an appointment for a vaccine people can contact their local public health district. The Central Public Health website has a full list of providers offering a vaccine. People can also contact Saint Alphonsus or Saint Luke’s or other local health systems and must present their ID and proof of employment at the time of visit. Proof of employment can include a pay-stub, an employee ID or business card.
In late April, other essential workers and individuals 16–64 years of age with high-risk medical conditions are scheduled to qualify, followed by the general public.
People are encouraged to check Idaho’s COVID website, coronavirus.idaho.gov, for more updates and to continue to follow public health safety measures like wearing masks, washing hands frequently and maintaining proper social distancing.