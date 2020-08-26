In 2019, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled that police couldn’t arrest suspects for a misdemeanor offense without a warrant unless they observed the crime happening. Overnight, 30 years of policing policy in the state was overturned, changing the way officers could respond to, among many things, claims of domestic violence.
“We were, like, what are we going to do?” said FACES of Hope Victim Center Executive Director Paige Dinger. “Victims are our organization’s top priority, so we armed the officers with information to give victims, but if people don’t feel like they’re getting help and on top of that in crisis, they probably aren’t going to read pamphlets.”
According to a 2020 biennial report conducted at Boise State University on victimization and victim services in Idaho, the court’s decision has had a significant affect on victims. Throughout the state, six victim service organizations and 16 policing agencies participated. The team that produced the biennial report, led by Dr. Lisa Growette Bostaph, combined research and interviews from policing leaders, officers and victim services. All the agencies involved acknowledge that the decision has affected victims of domestic violence and the report made recommendations on how the state might chart the waters ahead.
“The morning of the ruling people were caught by surprise,” said Growette Bostaph. “One of the most frequently used tools to intervene in cases of domestic violence was just gone. Now officers can write a ticket or try to get a warrant, but that takes time; and without an arrest, there’s no time to get victim services in without the suspect being present.”
If the suspect is present, the victim is much more likely to decline support. When the changes from the ruling took effect, many victims were confused because officers couldn’t make arrests and oftentimes were not asking one of the parties to leave the scene—something that was done prior to the ruling.
Additionally, Dinger said it takes upwards of seven attempts for victims of domestic abuse to leave their abusers.
“We are seeing people that have endured more abuse than ever before and we hear moms saying, ‘I’m just taking one for the team to help my kids,’” she said.
In the original analysis, the justices acknowledged that their ruling would affect victims of domestic violence.
“We are fully mindful of the significance of this conclusion. Domestic violence is a serious crime that causes substantial damage to victims and children, as well as to the community. ... Nevertheless, the extremely powerful policy considerations which support upholding Idaho Code section 19-603(6) must yield to the requirements of the Idaho Constitution,” they wrote.
The case that brought about the ruling was Clarke v. Idaho. The defendant (Clarke) was arrested for a misdemeanor battery that police officers didn’t see and during their search police found drugs and paraphernalia. The state then charged Clarke with possession and ended up dropping the battery charge. Clarke filed a motion to suppress the evidence claiming that his arrest was unlawful and then filed an appeal when the court dismissed his motion to suppress.
The court ruled that his arrest was unconstitutional and that the original framers of the Idaho Constitution would not have allowed warrantless arrests. Subsequently, the charges against Clarke were dropped and Idaho entered into new legal territory regarding arrests.
The ruling affected all agencies that deal with domestic violence and the use of warrantless arrest for misdemeanor incidents is policy that’s used in every state in the nation, excepting Idaho. The report from Boise State, done in partnership with the Idaho Council on Domestic Violence and Victim Assistance, states that the immediate majority response to the Clarke decision by victim support agencies was one of confusion and shock. As time went on, many agencies scrambled to figure out how to best help victims.
“We’re seeing a number of responses but nothing standardized,” said Idaho Council on Domestic Violence and Victim Assistance Executive Director Nicole Fitzgerald. “I think what we need is a statewide response to how we answer domestic violence calls in Idaho.”
According to the report, police agencies statewide began feeling the pinch. However, the Boise Police Department’s officers are encouraged to obtain warrants if they believed domestic violence had occurred and could obtain one by telephone. Deputy Chief Winegar wrote in an email that depending on the situation, the officers coordinate with the victims and victim services, and that the BPD has close ties with the Women’s and Children’s Alliance and Faces of Hope.
“Leaving a victim in a vulnerable position has always been a concern for BPD and that is why we rely on the relationships we have built with victims service providers,” wrote Wineagar. “We also routinely take steps to de-escalate the situation when domestic violence is suspected, but enforcement action is unable to be taken, for whatever reason.”
The BPD and Ada County have the budget and the resources that enabled them to make changes in regards to the Clarke decision. Ada County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Patrick Orr said when this happened it was a shock to everyone, and immediately the county made arrangements for officers to call and get telephonic warrants.
“We have the resources to compensate and we have the support of community and a big vital staff,” said Orr. “A lot of other counties just don’t have the resources; we’re just more fortunate here in Ada County, but we would like to amend the legislation. It makes it hard for officers to respond and we support a legislative fix.”
Orr said officers need a full toolbox to keep the community safe, and Ada County would support that. This sentiment is echoed by the victim agencies involved. Dinger from FACES of Hope said, “I need a legislator to be loud enough for people to listen, change is hard but we need to do something.”
Senator Grant Burgoyne brought a constitutional amendment up during the 2019 legislative session last year to address the issue, but it never became law. Burgoyne said there weren’t any other legislators that were very interested in it and this type of legislation is very difficult to pass without enthusiastic support.
“Unfortunately, the Clarke decision has done what the court seems to have predicted and made people who are victims feel less safe,” said Burgoyne. “The report’s recommendations about organizations coordinating responses can ameliorate some of that but we probably need some legislation.”
But legislation can take time. Until then, the report offered several other recommendations for improving victim service response and policing.
“We centered on what can we do to provide victims the safety net they lost,” said Growette Bostaph. “One important recommendation is about coordinated community response teams. It’s considered the best practice and it’s an active way to address the problem.”
The report states that a lot of the barriers or challenges to giving victims the support they need comes from a lack of coordination and communication between agencies. In addition, the report also gives several other recommendations to agencies including increased funding, police training and mandating telephonic and electronic warrant access across the state.
“One in four people are affected by domestic violence,” said Dinger, “and sadly victims say, ‘I don’t have anyone,’ and the numbers show it’s going to continue to be a problem. I love the reports recommendations but victims need to find safety as soon as possible. If we can’t help them quickly it’s going to continue to happen.”