Updated at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.
For Treefort goers far and wide, fear not, passes purchased for the Treefort 2020 will still be valid at the September reschedule date. Those who want a refund can contact Treefort at refunds@treefortmusicfest.com.
What's more, those who purchased their passes at The Record Exchange are encouraged to mention that in their email to Treefort, according to a release from The Record Exchange. Refunds cannot be provided at the store, according to the release.
Original Story:
Treefort Music Fest is following the trend of a number of other festivals around the country and postponing amid concerns about COVID-19 coronavirus. The festival will take place from Sept. 23-27 instead of its usual March run date.
“In light of event cancellations around the globe and uncertainty about how this outbreak will impact Idaho, it was decided that postponing our festival is the best way to reduce unknown risk for our community,” Lori Shandro, festival producer and co-founder, wrote in a release. “It was by no means an easy decision, but we recognize the far-reaching impact of our festival and our top priority is and always will be community.”
COVID-19 coronavirus started to spread in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. The sickness has since spread to the U.S., Europe and Africa. While Boise does not have any registered cases of the illness, Treefort, with support from Central District Health and the City of Boise, decided it was best to push the festival back as a precautionary measure.
“We appreciate the due diligence taken by Treefort Music Fest in considering the health of residents in our community, and support the decision to postpone the festival,” Mayor Lauren McLean stated in the release. “I look forward to celebrating our community and the artists at Treefort in September.”
Central District Health also supported Treefort's decision to postpone, stating all Boiseans play a role in preventing the spread of the illness to the community.