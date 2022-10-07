Support Local Journalism


BOISE — On Wednesday, Oct. 4, two separate incidents of vandalism were reported to the Boise Police Department. BPD said there's no information the two are related. Yet, there is a commonality, both incidents targeted members of the LGBTQIA+ community. 

The first involved a home located in the North End neighborhood of Boise and is thought to have happened around 8 p.m. A Progress Pride flag that was attached to a private residence was burned and the security camera at the home was covered prior to it happening. The flag represents diversity and inclusion and recognizes marginalized members of the LGBTQ community. 

