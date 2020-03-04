When Adam Sturgeon and his band WHOOP-Szo were booked to play Treefort Music Fest, it was the first time they would ever venture to America to play music. Bands can, in theory, sneak over the border and play shows, but Sturgeon and company wanted to do it the right way.
Doing it the “right way” almost cost them the chance to play this year’s Treefort.
“There’s still a few things that have to happen for us in part of this,” Sturgeon said. “The application has been approved but we won’t get our visa until we cross the border.”
Under the Trump administration, visa wait times have risen considerably. Among the slew of issues that creates for people going to see family or loved ones, and asylum seekers, it also hinders the ability of artists to play in the U.S.
WHOOP-Szo is from London, Ontario, Canada, but despite being our northerly neighbors, the process is arduous and never a guarantee. It’s only a complex process from the administrative side of things; the application itself is simplistic.
“It’s literally your social insurance number, your date of birth,” he said. “It’s a really simple application.”
Many of Canada’s native tribes are able to enter the U.S. freely without a visa. Sturgeon is an Anishinaabe-Canadian, but he isn’t covered under that treaty, meaning he goes through the process like everyone else. Sturgeon said it’s also easier to get approved if you’re clean-cut; that means shaving and covering up tattoos for band members, but the latter isn’t always possible.
“The cleaner cut you are, they easier it’s going to be,” he said.
It’s more complicated than simply getting approved to enter the U.S., all of the merchandise they want to sell needs to be cataloged. All of the instruments they bring over need to have serial numbers—which often times are just on stickers that easily come off—and the band has to hope everything comes out the baggage claim on the other side.
This isn’t longstanding procedure for people looking for U.S. visas; in fact, it’s a pretty recent development.
According to numbers provided by the American Immigrant Lawyers Association, visa wait times have surged in the past years. Since 2017, wait times are up by 46%, and 91% since 2014. Additionally, in 2018, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office showed a backlog of more than 2 million visa applications.
It’s not Treefort’s first go-around with artists being forced to navigate the visa system. At 2018’s Treefort, Iranian band The Muckers got held up in customs, which prompted a story from Rolling Stone about the band’s journey to the U.S. Most of Treefort’s foreign acts were able to get through this year, and some are subject to added scrutiny due to their identity.
Asad Khan, a Vancouver, British Columbia-based DJ who goes by the stage name Khanvict, has discovered an obscure workaround.
“[American Federation of Musicians] and [Canadian Federation of Musicians] have a great sponsorship program that allows Canadians to get their P2 performing visas as long as we have booked contracts. I had to leverage private event contracts to get my visa,” Khan wrote to Boise Weekly in an email. “I got a P2 performers visa that you can get up to a year as a performing artist. You get 30 days per booked event up to a year max, so we secure and show 12 bookings when we apply to maximize.”
It’s still not an easy process to navigate, he said. He once overstayed a visa, which caused him to spend more than he earned playing in the U.S. to expedite getting another visa, roughly $1,500.
Khan received extra attention due to his Muslim name and heritage, which adds a layer of scrutiny that others would not face.
“I have a hard enough time at airports because of my Muslim name/heritage and this was another big curveball on top of all that,” Khan wrote. “It’s definitely worth the effort but it’s not easy to get. When I first started DJing I didn’t even know I needed a visa to play in the USA so I definitely think there’s a lack of information and education around this topic.”