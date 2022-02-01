The Idaho Freedom Foundation, a libertarian/conservative "think tank" started in 2009 has had a lot of influence in local politics — and has also had its nonprofit status questioned through multiple complaints. It's now holding an education rally — "Fund Students Not Systems" — featuring Corey DeAngelis, "a leading advocate for education choice" and national director of research at the American Federation for Children. According to the Center for Media and Democracy, the group was organized and is funded by the billionaire DeVos family, who are the heirs to the Amway fortune.
"Corey will address the urgent need for school choice in Idaho and discuss how parents can advocate for policies that give them control over their children’s education," states the Idaho Freedom Foundation website. " During his visit, DeAngelis will also meet with legislators to explain why Idaho should fund students, not systems, according to the Idaho Freedom foundation's website. "He will advocate for policies that give students and their families the power to pursue the method of education that works best for them," the website said.
The rally, put on by the Idaho Freedom Foundation and Idaho Freedom Action is scheduled for Feb. 7 at The Basque Center from 7-8:30 p.m. Tickets are free and anyone can go if they register for a seat.
The Freedom Foundation and the American Federation for Children advocate for promoting school choice for parents. However, The Center for Media and Democracy states that although the American Federation for Children pushes parent choice it often promotes school tax cuts and is a member of ALEC'S education task force. ALEC short for the American Legislative Exchange Council, a conservative nonprofit organization that works with conservative legislatures and the private sector. It drafts model bills that are then introduced into local politics.
At the time this article was published neither the Idaho Freedom Foundation, The American Federation for Children, Corey DeAngelis or The Basque Center had replied to questions about the event.