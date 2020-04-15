For the third year in a row, the South Fork of the Salmon River has been named one of the most endangered rivers in the United States by American Rivers. While many of the waterways on the list appear on the list for reasons like climate change, a mining project that many consider unnecessary has added the South Fork to the list of most at-risk estuaries.
“We’re looking at trying to recover salmon and steelhead,” said Nic Nelson, executive director of Idaho Rivers United. “The South Fork of the Salmon [River] is one of the key areas.”
America’s Most Endangered Rivers is a yearly report that outlines which of America’s waterways are most at risk and the reasons why. A project from Canadian company Midas Gold could contaminate the river even further, when it’s still recovering from mining operations in the past, the report states.
“Naming the South Fork of the Salmon as one of America’s Most Endangered Rivers for three consecutive years sends a powerful message,” Scott Bosse of American Rivers wrote in the report. “This is a river that has slowly been on the mend from past mining activity that had devasting impacts on its water quality and resident and migratory fish populations. The last thing it needs right now is a huge new open pit mine that’s being disguised as a restoration project. It’s time for the U.S. Forest Service to kill this project.”
It’s a complicated process, and the mining industry still has a lot of clout, both in Idaho and Washington, D.C.
“I think there’s a lot of factors that have to be considered,” Nelson said. “If a mine were to come in there might be a short-term boon to the economy.”
There is an environmental impact statement of the report being drafted at this time, which is due by August. Nelson said he’s confident that the EIS will be adequate in addressing the potential harm to the river, but whether or not policy makers decide to listen is unclear.
“I also think that there’s always an expectation that the agencies, when they prepare an EIS, they’re going to do as thorough an analysis as possible,” he said.
Some of the trepidation in cracking down on mining is its deep-rooted history in Idaho, Nelson said. That is, in part, the issue, because the Mining Safety Act, which was penned in 1872, has gone largely unchanged with the exceptions of minor tweaks, he said.
“It’s a really tough industry to challenge,” Nelson said. “There hasn’t been substantial reform to that act since then.”
There’s plenty of opposition on the conservation side. As the draft environmental impact statement nears, conservation groups are trying to expand that opposition through awareness.
“The South Fork of the Salmon River and its tributaries are critical habitat for Chinook Salmon, Steelhead, and Bull Trout; all are listed species under the Endangered Species Act. It hosts high-elevation spawning habitat, which is especially important in the face of a changing climate. These fish are vital to the nutrient cycle in the watershed’s ecosystem. The cumulative impacts, including burying tributaries under millions of tons of mine waste, must be evaluated without the influence of a mining company’s bottom line,” Fred Coriell of Save the South Fork Salmon, wrote in the report.