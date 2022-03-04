Boise- House Bill 675 passed an Idaho senate committee hearing Friday. The legislation, if passed, would make amendment's to an existing state ban on female genital mutilation (FGM), that would include transgender therapies such as cross-sex hormones, puberty blockers and sex reassignment surgeries to minors and also make it a felony if doctors provide the services.
In a press release, the Trevor Project, a LGBTQ mental health and suicide prevention organization, condemned the move.
“Amid a wave of dangerous bills targeting transgender youth, this bill is among the most dangerous – forcing doctors to choose between providing best-practice care to their patients and facing felony charges,” said Sam Ames, Director of Advocacy and Government Affairs at The Trevor Project. “This bill is at odds with the professional guidance of every major medical and mental health association in the country. Our research shows that access to gender-affirming care is strongly associated with lower risk of depression and suicide among trans and nonbinary youth who seek it. We urge Idaho lawmakers to support this group of already marginalized young people by increasing access to care that can save lives — not throwing doctors in prison for providing it.”
The Idaho ACLU issued a news release that stated necessary medical care for trans youth is in accordance with prevailing standards of care.
“Bills like HB 675 are being pushed across the country by well-funded, national, anti-trans groups to mobilize their political base,” said ACLU’s Deputy Director for Transgender Justice Chase Strangio “These bills do nothing to invest and protect Idaho youth and families and Idahoans deserve better."
The bill passed the senate committee and is now on it's way to the House of Representatives with recommendation to pass. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Bruce Skaug.
In the written statement of purpose, HB 675 states that, "like FGM these medical interventions are almost always irreversible; some render the patient sterile, while others unnecessarily mutilate healthy body organs."
However, the National Center for Biotechnology Information released a study that stated, although transgender re-assignment surgeries can cause infertility, it doesn't happen to every person and the effect of hormone therapy is potentially reversible.
According to the Columbia University Department of Psychiatry, gender affirming care saves kids lives and The Trevor Project’s 2020 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health states that more than half of transgender and non-binary youth seriously considered suicide and that one in five attempted suicide.