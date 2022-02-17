Idaho's Senate Bill 1309, legislation that restricts women's access to an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, passed a senate committee Thursday, Feb. 17 and is headed to the full senate as early as next week. If it passes, women in Idaho will not only have reduced access to abortions, the legislation also allows family members to pursue lawsuits against providers and doctors that would perform them and is similar to the abortion law passed in Texas on Sept., 1, 2021. Senate minority leader Michelle Stennett said she thinks it will pass and called the legislation "colossally unconstitutional."
"In essence, it will go into court and waste taxpayer dollars," said Stennett. "In the meantime, it affects providers and doctors and women's access to reproductive care and it forces women to have babies. It seems like the purpose (of the people who introduced the legislation) is to whittle down Roe vs Wade and assert their, oftentimes, religious morality on others."
SB 1309 was introduced and sponsored by Blaine Conzatti, the president of the Idaho Family Policy Center. Unless there is a medical emergency, the bill calls for an end to all abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, which can be detected around six weeks and before many women know they are pregnant. In addition, the bill allows for providers and doctors to be sued for up to four years by any family member for a base of $20,000.
The bill did not pass in January when it was first introduced. However, SB 1309 passed the senate hearing committee on Feb. 17 and now has to pass the full senate and the house, as well as be signed by the governor. The bill is modeled after a Texas law, started as Bill 8, that also allows for people to bring lawsuits against anyone who performs an abortion after six weeks. After the first month the law went into effect, abortions in Texas fell by 60%. Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates issued a press release saying that Idaho's lawmakers are looking for the same kind of results. The nonprofit also called the bill dangerous and said it encourages people to spy on family members.
“Idaho politicians are doing everything they can to bypass our constitutional rights and eliminate abortion access in our state,” said Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates Idaho State Director Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman. “Restricting access to essential health care is dangerous, irresponsible, and cruel."
Stennett worries that what's happened in Texas will happen in Idaho and that women who suffer from abuse and lower-income women will be affected. She also reiterated several times that the bill is unconstitutional — and she isn't alone. In a letter replying to questions from Sen. Grant Burgoyne-D, Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane wrote that, "Senate Bill 1309 would likely be found to violate recognized constitutional rights under the U.S. Supreme Court's current understanding of the U.S. Constitution."
Conzatti, the bill's author and sponsor, disagrees. He said that he thinks the bill has strong constitutional footing.
"We're really excited to protect pre-born life in the state and we expect it to pass," said Conzatti. "Too often we treat Supreme Court decisions like they are a direct line from God and those decisions are sometimes wrong. The Constitution is the supreme law and not court decisions."
Conzatti also said that abortion "isn't health care," instead, he said "it's ending the life of a human being." He furthered that the bill has stipulations providing abortion access to victims of rape, marital rape, incest and if there's a medical emergency. When asked about women who would be forced to carry a pregnancy to term he said, "I've never met a mom who had a child and regretted it and there's plenty of resources for people who need it."
Stennett said there are many women who would be in dire straits if they are forced to have a baby. She also questioned the idea of autonomy for the women and said the real need is to provide sexual education to prevent unwanted pregnancies.
"People talk about our Constitutional rights to not wear a mask or be vaccinated," Stennett said, "but with this bill, women don't have a choice in their own reproductive healthcare."
If the bill passes and is signed by the governor it can go into effect in 30 days.