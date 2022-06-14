Boise- At a pro-abortion rally put together by Planned Parenthood at the Idaho Capitol on May 14, Representative Tammy Nichols (R) was photographed with convicted sex offender Bryan Jacob Hayhurst aka Bryan McGonigal.
On his Twitter account called @the_truth_hurst, in a now deleted Tweet, he stated that he, "went with Tammy for security because man there was a lot of out of state people there. Her and Kayla Dunn were basically the only Republicans there though which was confusing."
Hayhurst was also recently arrested for a probation violation on June 6. Additionally, in the photos Hayhurst appears to be wearing the Proud Boy uniform. The Proud Boys are a far-right neo-fascist group known for promoting violence. It was started by the former VICE media co-founder Gavin McInnes in 2016 and, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center:
"Rank-and-file Proud Boys and leaders regularly spout white nationalist memes and maintain affiliations with known extremists. They are known for anti-Muslim and misogynistic rhetoric. Proud Boys have appeared alongside other hate groups at extremist gatherings such as the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Former Proud Boys member Jason Kessler helped organize that event, which brought together a broad coalition of extremists including Neo-Nazis, antisemites and militias. Kessler was expelled from the group after the violence and near-universal condemnation of Charlottesville rallygoers."
Proud Boy members have worn the black and yellow Fred Perry polo shirts and, according to The Guardian, the company actually stopped making them in 2020 because of the affiliation.
Rep. Tammy Nichols and Hayhurst did not respond to questions at the time of publication.