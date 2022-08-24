On Thursday, Aug. 25, Idaho's abortion ban will go into effect. The Idaho Supreme Court, in a 3-2 ruling, lifted the stay on Idaho's trigger law, which bans all abortions except in cases of rape, incest or to prevent a person's death. Planned Parenthood said in their unsuccessful suit it would be violation of privacy. Another ban included in the ruling concerns a ban that also makes abortion illegal after six weeks. It went into effect on Friday, Aug. 12.
There's a local pro-abortion-rights rally, march and protest against the ruling scheduled for the day after the ban on all abortions in Idaho are slated to become illegal.
"After all our rallies and protests, we have nurses and healthcare workers approach us telling use they are concerned that they will not be able to provide life saving procedures," said Kimra Luna, co-founder of Idaho Abortion Rights. "They do not want to see pregnant people dying on their watch. This is horrifying that they even have to have these discussions."
Idaho Abortion Rights is hosting the rally and protest on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. at Cherie Buckner-Webb park, located at 1100 W Bannock St. in downtown Boise. People who attend are encouraged to bring water, a friend, stay alert, not engage with counter-protestors and wear green, as it's the color representing the resistance to abortion bans globally.
"The Republican party is not listening to any of us, and not listening to healthcare providers and doctors," said Luna. "Blood is on the hands of the Idaho Republican GOP."
Idaho Abortion Rights also has a website where people can get information about abortion, a progressive voting guide, register to vote, request a mail-in absentee ballot protest safety rights and other community resources like access to condoms and period products, and how to donate information.
Luna said that because of the continued attendance numbers at the protests, rallies and marches, Idaho Abortion Rights has received national media attention and said that out of state media will cover the event.