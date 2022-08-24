Support Local Journalism


On Thursday, Aug. 25, Idaho's abortion ban will go into effect. The Idaho Supreme Court, in a 3-2 ruling, lifted the stay on Idaho's trigger law, which bans all abortions except in cases of rape, incest or to prevent a person's death. Planned Parenthood said in their unsuccessful suit it would be violation of privacy. Another ban included in the ruling concerns a ban that also makes abortion illegal after six weeks. It went into effect on Friday, Aug. 12. 

There's a local pro-abortion-rights rally, march and protest against the ruling scheduled for the day after the ban on all abortions in Idaho are slated to become illegal.

