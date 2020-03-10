Polling places across Ada County are up and running for the Presidential Primary, and will remain open until 8 p.m.
People living in Ada County and are unsure of their polling location can find it on the Ada County Elections website through the polling place tracker. If you haven't registered to vote, no problem: You can do that at your polling place.
Voters will need a form of identification, which can be a state- or federally issued ID such as a drivers license, a tribal identification card, a passport and even a valid student ID card.
Voting is accessible to people of all abilities. Should you need assistance, ask a poll worker to help you. More information is available on Ada County Elections' Voters With Disabilities page.