For more than 100 years, Pocatello High School's mascot was the Indians. That century ended on Sept. 15, when the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees voted 5-1 in favor of retiring that mascot, the Idaho State Journal reports.
The meeting of the board was packed, according to Shelbie Harris of the Journal, with supporters of the mascot and its critics. After two hours of testimony, the board voted to remove the Indians mascot at the end of the current school year in June of 2021.
Native-themed mascots have been on the outs for several years in the Gem State and around the country, but at least in Idaho, things picked up in 2019 and 2020, when Boise, Teton and Nez Perce high schools removed theirs.
Such symbols are controversial, and critics say they can have a negative impact on Indigenous students' physical and mental wellbeing, and perpetuate stereotypes about Native people. Proponents of the mascots, however, say the mascots are part of local communities' histories, and people have strong attachments to them.
Harris wrote in the Journal that Native people spoke both in favor and against changing the mascot.
In Pocatello, more criticism was leveled against the way the Indians mascot was used than the mascot itself, with people citing the Traditionals drill team dance, in which female students wearing sheepskin coverings would break arrows over their knees. According to the Journal, members of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and members of the Pocatello High School basketball team described the dance in terms of shame and mockery.