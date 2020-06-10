Thousands of unemployed Idahoans are looking to the Idaho Department of Labor for help and many are feeling scared, forgotten and angry. Some of them have been waiting months for benefits and could lose their cars and housing.
“We know people are frustrated and our hearts go out to them,” said Department of Labor Communications and Research Administrator Georgia Smith. “We are doing everything we can to get more resources available to help people.”
Layoffs and loss of hours due to the coronavirus have caused the department to be inundated with claims. There are thousands of people out of work, and the Department of Labor has received 145,000 unemployment claims in the past 11 weeks. Many of the claimants have not yet received their benefits.
The federal government approved the CARES Act on March 27 to help people during the pandemic. The new law works in two ways: It gives people an extra $600-per-week payment and increases the amount of time people can receive benefits to 13 weeks. These benefits come from the federal government and also provide assistance to people who might not normally qualify for benefits like self-employed people, independent contractors or those with limited work history.
However, states are left to disperse benefits, and even though the federal government allocated funds to help, many labor departments across the nation and here in Idaho struggle to keep up.
“What we are seeing—it’s just so big,” said Department of Labor Research Analyst Supervisor Craig Shaul. “The numbers by week are about the same as the Great Recession.”
To remedy the situation, the department has reassigned 55 agency employees, added 30 new customer service representatives, have five more adjudicators, added 60 more lines to phone banks and reserved the hours of 3-6 p.m. daily for specialists to make outgoing calls to resolve issues and process claims.
“We have been working on handling the amount of claims since the beginning of all of this,” said Smith. “There are also resources out there to help people during these times listed on our website. Employers are hiring and the additional $600 people get a week will run out by then end of July.”
During a June 5 press conference, Gov. Brad Little outlined a new plan that would put money in the hands of struggling Idahoans while alleviating some of the pressure on the Department of Labor, and admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic had taken the State of Idaho—its institutions and its people—off guard. Little’s plan gives one-time cash bonuses of $1,500 for people who go back to work full-time, and $750 for people that go back part-time.
“When we rang in the new year just six months ago, global pandemic was on no one’s mind,” he said. “Now is the time for us to provide Idahoans with a financial incentive to return to work.”
For many still waiting on unemployment benefits, however, meaningful relief can’t come fast enough. Some of them can’t afford to put gas in their cars to look for work or pay bills. Many of them said they feel confused about what to do. Boise Weekly interviewed many people directly affected economically by the COVID-19 outbreak to hear their stories and give a voice to their frustration.
Dabny Van Hook
Van Hook applied for unemployment on April 1. He started calling the Department of Labor when he didn’t receive a letter in the mail, and said he has put in over 850 calls and been kicked off when on hold multiple times. When he finally got through to a person, the representative said they were unable to answer his questions and told him to call back to speak with an adjudicator. He said now when he calls, he gets an automated answer that says the department is unable to answer due to high call volume.
“I have mixed emotions. I want to lash out, but what can I do? We can’t protest because most people can’t afford to even put gas in their their cars. I’m tired of the fluff,” he said. “I’m very blessed my wife is working, but we can’t survive forever like this. People are losing everything and it’s not right. There’s despair everywhere. Do something so people can get some relief.”
Jeff Cunningham
Before the pandemic, Cunningham fell ill with an upper respiratory infection that rendered him unable to work full time. He filed for unemployment on April 25 and he hasn’t received any communication from the Department of Labor. He has contacted both the governor and lieutenant governor. He has been told he’s on a rushed contact list, but he said he’s under constant stress and doesn’t know if he’ll get kicked out of his home due to his financial situation.
“I wish the governor could cut the red tape and help out all of the citizens that voted for him,” he said.
Lisa Theobald
Theobald is a freelance writer who first filed for unemployment on April 4. She was denied after a week because the Department of Labor said she didn’t make enough money to qualify. Theobald said she does make enough, was locked out of the system and has spent hours trying to reach someone on the phone. She said she never talked to a person and feels like giving up.
“At the governor’s news conference, he said the situation was unacceptable but said they were doing the best they can. So I’m saying to him if the best you can do is unacceptable then you need to step up your game,” Theobald said.
Brooke Curtiss
Curtiss filed for unemployment on Feb 2, and the Department of Labor rejected her original claim. When she spoke to someone in the department, she was told to re-apply. On the first week of April she was told she needed to wait for an adjudicator, and hasn’t spoken to anyone since that time. Though she calls the department often, she can’t get through or is disconnected.
“People of Idaho need to be taken care of and if the director of the department isn’t competent she shouldn’t be the director,” she said.
Jen Pymm
Pymm was laid off due to COVID-19, and filed for unemployment on March 23. Her original claim was denied because the Department of Labor said she didn’t make enough money and she was told to re-file. Her claim is still pending, and she said there seems to be no rhyme or reason as to who receives benefits. She has been waiting over 10 weeks, and has never filed for unemployment before.
“People are hurting right now,” she said. “We needed the money yesterday. People are losing their homes and businesses. They need to stop this nonsense now.”
Connie Shaw
Shaw filed her unemployment claim with the Department of Labor on April 5. She has an autoimmune disease and worked as an Uber and Lyft driver. She said she hasn’t ever spoken with anyone or received any correspondence from the department, despite saying she has called over 400 times to speak with someone about her pending account. She has not been able to get information regarding her benefits.
“I wish they could act or give us some answers. I’m fortunate that I’m not losing my house or car, but so many people are. It’s so sad,” she said.
Christina Delgadillo
Delgadillo filed for unemployment on March 29 and the department said she hadn’t made enough money to qualify from her job and went off of her previous employment. She received an eligibility letter at first, but the department wants to use her previous employment information because she didn’t work at her job long enough to qualify. As a result, her account with the department reads as “pending.” She said she has had difficulty connecting with the department on the phone.
“Why do they want to hold us hostage? They are going to take my house and we just want to live. It’s a state of emergency,” Delgadillo said.
Jodi Peterson
Peterson said she filed on March 23, immediately received a denial and was told to appeal, despite being employer-attached. She has sent weekly emails to the department and the governor and has been waiting for over 10 weeks.
“It’s not fair and I would rather work. I could lose everything,” Peterson said. “I still have to pay my rent. I even emailed the Lieutenant Governor, and she said she couldn’t help me.”
Andrea Andrews
Andrews applied for unemployment on March 22. She owns her own business and also worked for Uber and Lyft, but the money she had in savings is running out. She said she has spent over 130 hours on hold with the Department of Labor, and has been hung up on 73 times, sent eight faxes and 21 emails. She said the Department of Labor told her she’s ineligible for normal unemployment benefits, but is eligible for federal help, though she may have to wait until June to get that money. Her husband has lung cancer and can’t work.
“I have money in unemployment just release it and help me,” she said. “Nobody is helping us and it’s ridiculous. We are living on credit cards.”
William Burt
Burt filed on March 28; he has worked for Ada County Indigent Services and various state institutions. He said the Department of Labor told him to call back to try to reach an adjudicator, but he can’t get through to a person. He has tried calling with an automatic dialer, and one day he logged 800 calls. He said the department isn’t handling the situation like the emergency it is.
“Please help us and give us more information about the order,” Burt said. “I really wish there was more urgency.”
Jaylene and David Muff
Jaylene applied March 20. She said she and her husband are suffering, hurt and demoralized. She received an email to file an appeal, but it was denied and the Department of Labor said it would contact her. When she did speak to someone on the phone, she was told by the employee that they don’t know.
“This is on Little’s back. People are starving and losing their houses. I’m sick for these people. They need to get on top of this soon. I never dreamed this would happen in Idaho,” she said.
Andrew Kippes
On April 12, Kippes filed for unemployment benefits, and received an automated letter. He said he was instructed to file weekly, but he discovered the web filing portal was unusable. After three weeks he still had no answer. He tried calling and it took him a week to get through to a person at the Department of Labor. He has since found a new job, but is unsure how he will climb out of the financial hole he’s in. He said the department isn’t helping people fast enough.
“I just want to know, why are we getting empty promises?” he said. “What’s going to fix the actual problem? People are losing cars, homes and can’t pay for gas. How will they get back on their feet? You can’t run your life on hopes and dreams: People need something tangible.”
Barbara Sant
Sant only recently filed for unemployment on June 3, but said the process has been fraught with difficulties. She moved from Boise to California in 2019, and she is required to use her Idaho employment information. She said she can’t reach a person on at the department, or has been hung up on. She said the system online is glitchy and not allowing her to update information.
“Let’s get with the 21st century,” Sant said.