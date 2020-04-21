April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, and the Faces of Hope Victim Center, Children At Risk Evaluation Services (CARES) at St Luke’s, and the Nampa Family Justice Center have created the Blue Week daily challenge to support child abuse prevention.
“It’s up to us a adults to protect the children around us,” said Site Manager Molly Kaczmarek. “Blue Week and the daily challenges help to raise awareness.”
Blue Week runs April 20-Friday, April 24. People can find information at the on the organizers' websites. The whole family can participate in the daily challenges, and by uploading photos to Instagram with the hashtag #nfjccchildabuseprevention, they can enter to win a family fun pack.
Each year in Boise, Twin Falls and Nampa, over 1,700 kids are evaluated for abuse. Most children never report their abuse, however, and Child Abuse Awareness month is a chance to bring the issue to the forefront.
Further, with the COIVID-19 pandemic shutting down schools, many children may be stuck with their abusers, and left feeling particularly alone and forgotten. According to the Prevent Child Abuse America website, “Although the risk to our children’s physical health from the outbreak itself appears to be low … the risk to our nation’s children for experiencing child abuse and neglect in times of extreme stress and uncertainty is actually quite high.”
This month, people may see blue pinwheels around the city, and JUMP will light up blue—the color of prevention—at night to raise awareness and show support. Kaczmarek said the pinwheel represents the safe, happy and healthy childhood that every child deserves.
“The most important thing is to speak up and protect the kids that are around you,” said Kaczmarek. “Both parents and kids can call 208-344-kids to connect with Idaho Health and Welfare.”