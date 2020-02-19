The conversation around whether to remove the four Lower Snake River dams to help save Chinook salmon took a turn toward dam breaching, as Oregon’s Governor Kate Brown endorsed freeing up the river for salmon to return to ancestral spawning grounds.
In a letter to Washington Governor Jay Inslee, Brown noted her support for breaching the dams, which Inslee has also endorsed, according to a report form the Associated Press.
Her opponents, Washington’s three Republican representatives, said her position is far too extreme.
With Inslee and Brown in support of breaching the dams, Idaho Governor Brad Little is the lone governor to oppose the measure between the three affected states.
“I oppose dam breaching. The topic of dam breaching is so polarizing, it will only limit the stakeholders’ options in finding an Idaho-based solution to salmon and steelhead recovery. I am confident my Salmon Workgroup will come up with new, pragmatic solutions that assure healthy salmon populations and thriving rural river communities in Idaho,” Little previously said in a statement to Boise Weekly.
The issue of salmon population decline is complex, but most conservationists agree that the biggest threat to salmon at this time are the dams. Salmon are an anadromous breed of fish, meaning they are born in fresh water and swim to salt water as their body evolves. A study showed that the dams, which have fish ladders pose two major issues for salmon: The dams serve as a blockade, lengthening the migration process; and the dams cause pools to form that heat up in the sun, hurting the salmon, which prefer cold waters.
While Little doesn’t endorse dam breaching, which would require massive shipping changes for the grain industry, he does recognize the issue and drew together a workforce of conservationists, scientists, grain industry officials and lobbyists.
As it stands, only one Idaho representative has endorsed dam breaching as a potential means to restore salmon populations to Idaho’s mountain rivers. Congressman Mike Simpson said he was willing to “do what it takes” to bring back Idaho salmon.
—Xavier Ward