Around mid January 2021, unhoused people began to occupy the Old Ada County Courthouse lawn in Boise, also know as the Capitol Annex, erecting tents and asking for more low-barrier shelters and affordable low-income housing. In Boise, although there are many people that live on the streets, this population has voiced that it is often pushed to the side and the clean streets of downtown hardly reflect the amount of people that need assistance.
With the occupation, the group of unhoused people suddenly became more visible. Some community rallied around the occupation, other groups, such as the Idaho Liberty Dogs, protested the protest, and Idaho State Police began performing a series of "wellness checks," issued citations, made arrests and confiscated items from the protesters.
Now, three months later, the group's requests for options and discussion with Mayor McLean have gone unanswered. On Monday, March 14, the State of Idaho sued Boise Mutual Aid, individual members of BMA and a slew of individual protestors that have been engaged in the occupation.
The lawsuit states that the "defendants have erected a tent city at the Capitol Annex. They are using the tent city not as a symbolic form of expression, but as a place to unlawfully live." The suit claims that Boise Mutual Aid is the organizer of the tent city and is seeking reimbursement from the defendants for legal fees. The state also filed an injunction, requesting an order that would force the protestors to leave and remove the "tent city."
Some of the people being sued, Jerry Mullenix and John as well as members of BMA, Ty Werenka and James, sat down with Boise Weekly to share their reactions to the lawsuit.
Editor's Note: both John and James only gave their first names for fear of retaliation by the state of Idaho.
"The story about the occupation being organized by us is inaccurate," said Werenka, "we assisted the people who organized and are down there protesting right now. It spawned out of the Linen Building situation in December where even though the city set up day warming shelters, there was no place for people to stay at night and Interfaith Sanctuary was full and a lot of people don't like to stay at the Boise Rescue Mission. So the Linen Building was being used for a night warming space. There was a point we could no longer use the building but people obviously still needed a space to stay and they came up with the idea to occupy a place and we just helped them with that."
Around 70 people had been using the Linen Building at night. The idea came from some of the people who live on the streets or in their cars and the initial occupation started with a little over 10 people. BMA members said they were just assisting, and noted that the group isn't listed as a nonprofit; there are no leaders and no treasurer — they are just a group of people who saw another group of people who needed help.
"Boise Mutual Aid is a horizontally organized group of community members," said BMA member James, "people just try to help and try to help provide access to food, survival gear, harm reduction supplies and all of this is just donated by the community for the community."
Werenka said many people confuse charity with mutual aid but that there is a distinct difference.
"In charity people just give and they are the deciders of who gets what," Werenka said. "Mutual aid has an implied reciprocity where everybody who puts into mutual aid gets something out of it as well and also mutual aid organizes on the basis of alleviating structures that create these problems to begin with, rather than just putting a Band-Aid on it."
Werenka and James say that they are part of BMA because they know that a better world is possible and that the advantage of mutual aid is the fact that it's not payrolled by one particular person or group, it's just a group of individuals that decided to put their ideas together to try to create community collaborative care. The point, they said, is creating community and bonds with people; it's intentionally organized that way because of the problems they see with nonprofits and the way they hold and allocate resources, rather than just help and give the community what they need and want.
Mullenix, who's been a part of the unhoused community off and on since 1992, said things just get harder and trying to get back on your feet is a hard and long road. He joined the occupation because he doesn't want to stay at the Boise Rescue Mission, he said it feels unsafe and restricts his autonomy. And, he said he can't stay at Interfaith Sanctuary due to a misunderstanding. He also said being on your own is dangerous and being together creates a safer feeling communal group.
"I think this is all [expletive]," said Mullenix, "I'm getting sued by Idaho for protesting in a tent. We want affordable low-income housing."
The lawsuit states that the occupation is a public health and safety hazard. It describes multiple times Idaho State Police have seen vomit, feces and urine around the area, trash and drug paraphernalia. BMA members said that the protestors tried to get toilet services or extra trash cans and were denied. A portable toilet that was donated was confiscated and even a porta-potty being used for construction was taken away. They also said that the drug paraphernalia found were actually harm reduction kits that have clean needles, Narcan (used to treat opioid overdose) and other supplies. Werenka said: "People who use drugs still need a place to sleep."
Werenka said that this move by the state is explicitly about silencing the message of why the people are protesting and vilifying and criminalizing collaborative care.
John, who's also been part of the occupation, said he gets constantly harassed while living in the street by the Boise Police Department. He doesn't know how he would pay for his own legal fees, not to mention that the lawsuit is seeking reimbursement for fees.
"How do you squeeze blood out of a turnip?" he said. "Let me get on my feet in my own way and if you want us to move from there then help give us a place to go. We're trying to create a positive protest to get people aware of the situation; the situation is real, I'm living it. I don't want to get keys to a house — I want a pillow to lay my head on. How can you get a leg up when people keep pulling it from underneath you? 'Get a job, you bum,' doesn't work for everybody."
John said they consider themselves domestic refugees that have been displaced due to unfortunate circumstances.
Werenka agreed. "Both types of refugees are created by the mismanagement of government," said Werenka. He said his response to the lawsuit is that the state is trying to repress people's rights. "There's a two-tiered system where if you have a house you are afforded all of these extra rights; the right to be drunk or have a beer, the right to play loud music or sleep peacefully. But if you don't have that, all of the sudden you have a different set of rights where you're subjected to torture and harassment on the daily."
In response to the lawsuit, Mullenix said so many people are just one paycheck from where (the unhoused protesters) are at and that they want to fight the suit at the federal level. He said if ISP comes and makes them move, they'll simply move the protest to another place.
The Office of the Attorney General for the State of Idaho was contacted and asked for comments to this story. Scott Graf, the office's public information officer, wrote in an email, "Our office policy is to refrain from commenting on pending litigation beyond the contents of the complaint. We appreciate the opportunity, but will decline additional comment."