Around January 16, unhoused people began to occupy the Old Ada County Courthouse lawn (Capitol Annex), erecting tents and asking for more low-barrier shelters and affordable low-income housing. In Boise , although there are many people that live on the streets, this population is often pushed to the side and the clean streets of downtown hardly reflect the amount of people that need assistance.
Yet, with the occupation, the group of unhoused people suddenly became more visible and this move got immediate responses. Some community rallied around the occupation, other groups like the Idaho Liberty Dogs, protested the protest, and Idaho State Police have performed a series of "wellness checks" where they have issued citations, made arrests and confiscated items from the protesters.
Three months later and the groups requests for discussion with Mayor McLean have gone unanswered and on Monday, March 14, the State of Idaho sued Boise Mutual Aid, individual members of Boise Mutual aid and a slew of individual protestors that are engaged in the occupation.
The lawsuit claims that the, "defendants have erected a tent city at the Capitol Annex. They are using the tent city not as a symbolic form of expression, but as a place to unlawfully live." The suit also claims that Boise Mutual Aid is the organizer of the tent city and is seeking reimbursement from the defendants for legal fees. The state also filed an injunction, requesting an order that would force the protestors to leave and remove the "tent city."
Some of the people being sued, Jerry Mullenix and John as well as members of Boise Mutual Aid, Ty Werenka and James, sat down with Boise Weekly to share their reaction to the lawsuit.
Note* both John and James only gave their first names for fear of retaliation by the state.