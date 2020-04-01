The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho has grown tremendously since the first case was discovered. Within weeks, that number has jumped to nearly 500 in the Gem State, with more announced every day. A statewide stay home order will be in effect for three weeks, but some Idaho communities have been quicker to act than others.
“I took action before that by Friday the 13th,” said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. “I realized that we as a city needed to be prepared.”
At that time, cases were sparse across Idaho, with only the first few starting to roll in. In keeping with cities across the country, bars and restaurants were forced to go to take out and delivery only. However, the state wouldn’t declare a similar order until more than 10 days later. In some ways, Boise set the tone for the rest of the state. Little, when announcing that a statewide order would take effect, pointed to Boise’s success in its own decree. McLean said that while the state did not precede Boise’s order, she believes that the governor made the decision at the right time.
Idaho’s stay home order is unlike those in other, more densely populated cities. Currently, trails and parks remain open to the public, though all playgrounds are closed. Should people not take the order seriously, McLean said she is ready to close amenities that remain open.
“I let it be known that I would close parks if people didn’t take social distancing seriously,” she said. “I was fully prepared that I had in my hands that I had a stay-home-stay-healthy order.”
It hasn’t come to that, and it doesn’t look like it will. McLean said that she has been heartened by Boise’s response and seeing Boiseans accept the gravity of the situation. There are teams of bike police riding around educating people who are not practicing social distancing, she added.
Despite the lack of need thus far, enforcement is the murkiest aspect of Little’s stay home order. During his press conference, Little repeatedly said enforcement of the order would be “relative” to each individual case. Ada County Sheriff Steve Bartlett wrote in a statement that some form of disciplinary action would only be taken in the most extreme circumstances, after repeat offenses.
“I also have the utmost confidence in our deputies and the relationships they have built in the communities they patrol. Those strong community bonds should help us resolve any issues in a timely manner,” Bartlett wrote. “We will cite or charge if we absolutely have to—if people continually and willfully violate the Governor’s order after we have spoken with them. As I said, I am confident that won’t happen.”
Some rumors did circulate that there would be permits required to leave home, which a representative for the Sheriff said is patently untrue. Additionally, no one will be pulled over for being out and about, ASCO spokesperson Patrick Orr said.
While the stay home order, thus far, appears to be working among Boiseans, it’s unclear how long it will last. Cases are still climbing in Idaho, with seven deaths logged as of press time.
“It’s our job to predict as best we can, my team at the city has been diligently working to determine what the needs of our city will be,” McLean said. “Daily we have to recognize as leaders, but most importantly as a community, we have tough days ahead. … We respond well to challenge.”
While the order is far less stringent than other communities in surrounding states, it does create logistical issues for the local labor force. While “essential” employees are able to go in to work, most industries do not fall into that category.
To address the challenges created by COVID-19, McLean said she has convened business leaders from across the city to address how local business infrastructure might recover from the pandemic, whenever it does.
“Overall I’d say that there are, with this crisis, there are so many opportunities for us to come together,” McLean said. “I just look to the residents of our city as partners in making sure that we take care of each other.”