Central District Health and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare have announced confirmed cases of the omicron variant BA.2 in Idaho. The sub-variant of the variant omicron has now been identified in 40 countries and 22 states.
“The identification of the first infection with this sub-variant of omicron is a reminder that the virus that causes COVID-19 will continue to mutate as long as it is being transmitted, and is a reminder of the importance of vaccination and other measures to protect yourself from this virus,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist and the medical director for DHW’s Division of Public Health. “We will continue to monitor this and future variants and are committed to transparency in informing the public what we know when we know it."
Current information indicates there may not be much difference in the new variant in regards to the effectiveness of the vaccines or severity of the disease. Nevertheless, The departments warned that COVID-19 vaccines and treatments could become less effective as different variants emerge and stated natural immunity from infections with prior variants may not give protection against future variants. Meaning, that if a person has gotten sick with the omicron variant they may not have immunity due to the mutations in the virus.
“It is important to take steps to reduce transmission to reduce the chance of mutations, and being up to date on vaccination is our best defense,” said Central District Health’s Communicable Disease Control Manager Lindsay Haskell. “All of Idaho is currently in high transmission and now is the time that everyone should take action to help reduce the spread.”