The rally, hosted by Idaho Abortion Rights, is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug 3. 

BOISE — Another pro-abortion rally is scheduled for next month. In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade on June 24, Idaho has seen a number of protests rebuking the decision.

Idaho legislators had also passed a "trigger law" in 2020 that would have banned an abortion 30 days after the Supreme Court decision. The state was sued by Planned Parenthood in order to block it and there's another pending lawsuit, also from Planned Parenthood, in the Idaho Supreme Court.

