BOISE — Another pro-abortion rally is scheduled for next month. In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade on June 24, Idaho has seen a number of protests rebuking the decision.
Idaho legislators had also passed a "trigger law" in 2020 that would have banned an abortion 30 days after the Supreme Court decision. The state was sued by Planned Parenthood in order to block it and there's another pending lawsuit, also from Planned Parenthood, in the Idaho Supreme Court.
The second pending lawsuit is over Senate Bill 1309, which was modeled after Texas legislation and would allow civil lawsuits to any medical professionals who provide abortions after six weeks. The Idaho Supreme Court's date to begin hearing arguments on that case is Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m.
That is the same date that Idaho Abortion Rights has scheduled a rally. The event is called "Numbers."
"Idaho Abortion Rights is calling the event 'Numbers' with the intention of bringing the numbers to show that Idahoans resist abortion bans," stated a press release, "and have the people in numbers to vote out the politicians who continue to take away our bodily autonomy and seek to harm people who are capable of becoming pregnant."
The rally is scheduled at the Idaho State Capitol for Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. The press release stated that pro-abortion rights politicians will be speaking and attendees are encouraged to wear green, which has been the color of resistance to abortion bans in South America and Mexico.
In addition to the ban on abortion, Idaho Abortion Rights is also "collectively outraged" by the recent decision at the GOP convention in Twin Falls, where delegates voted to reject an amendment to its platform language that would allow abortion to save the pregnant person's life.
"The Idaho GOP wants us to be dead," it was written in the press release. "That's all they care about. They want pregnant people to experience death and have no consideration for the life of the pregnant person."
The organization Idaho Abortion Rights is a mutual aid where all members are unpaid and all donations go back to the community. People can find out more information on the groups Instagram page at @idahoabortionrights and donate to the collective on Venmo at venmo.com/idahoabortionrights.