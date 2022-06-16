“The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance is excited to host Boise’s Top Drag Talent, Denimm Cain, Frida Nights, Dolce Vida and Elle along with special drag performances from myself HomeFound Boise Keller Williams Realty Boise, Meda Thompson eXp Realty, Bryson Smith with Synergy One Lending and Rob Schopke Silvercreek Realty,” wrote Tom Wheeler, president of the Alliance in an email. “There will be incredible drag performances, a brief speech by Zoe Ann at Intermountain Fair Housing about the mission of Intermountain Fair Housing, some stories shared by LGBTQ+ folks who have experienced housing discrimination and more!”
The event is at The Balcony Club in downtown Boise Sunday, June 26 from noon to 2 p.m. People can get more information and buy tickets ($25) at realestatealliance.org.
“Currently Caldwell and Nampa and other areas in the Treasure Valley lack a non-discrimination ordinance which leaves LGBTQ+ vulnerable to extra discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in private employment, housing and/or public accommodation,” Wheeler wrote. “Together the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance and Intermountain Fair Housing aim to increase the awareness of the importance of fair housing and non-discrimination ordinances and educate the public as well as realtors. The funds generated by the event will be donated directly to Intermountain Fair Housing and the funds will assist Intermountain Fair Housing in their education and outreach programs as we know that education is the biggest deterrent to discrimination.”
The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance brings together LGBTQ+ and allied professionals in the real estate field that advocate for more equitable and fair housing for LGBTQ+ and other marginalized communities.
The Intermountain Fair Housing Council is a nonprofit that works to help people get housing regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, familial status, sexual orientation, gender identity, a source of income, or disability. The IFHC also provides education and outreach.