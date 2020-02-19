If unincorporated Ada County were its own city, it would have the third largest population in the county. Until recently, LGBTQ people were not protected from discriminatory practices in those areas of the county.
“It’s obviously not ideal to have this sort of patchwork of policies across the state,” County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo said.
A nondiscrimination ordinance adding protections for people on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation cleared the Ada County Commission unanimously Wednesday, Feb. 12. Lachiondo said that Ada County’s ordinance is modeled after Boise and Meridian’s respective “Add the Words” ordinances. Additionally, it comes on the heels of the county passing an HR policy that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.
“These basic principles of equality should apply to all the residents of Ada County who chose to make this community their home,” Ada County Commission Chair Kendra Kenyon wrote in a release about the ordinance. “Ada County has been and always will be a welcoming and safe place for all of our friends, neighbors and loved ones regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.”
With Boise, Meridian and now Ada County having similar policies on the books, the majority of the county’s population is protected from discriminatory housing and hiring practices, leaving Garden City, Eagle, Kuna and Star without protections. It’s up to each individual city to pen its own, should elected officials choose. Garden City Mayor John Evans said he doesn’t feel pressure to push for a non-discrimination ordinance, nor does he think it’s a good practice. Evans was clear his opposition to non-discrimination ordinances is not rooted in bigotry, but rather, they’re not good public policy, he said.
“I have reviewed in detail the one that Boise has on the books,” he said. “This, to my mind, has very little to do with the stated topic, and a lot to do with what a good ordinance should include and what a good ordinance should avoid.”
Evans noted that nondiscrimination ordinances have exemptions listed in them. Lawyers, accountants and similar customer-serving occupations are exempt from these laws. What’s more, there are exemptions for deeply held religious beliefs, which Evans said allows certain people to discriminate while others cannot.
“It just doesn’t apply to everyone,” he said.
A good public policy should apply to everyone and be easily enforceable, he said, adding he thinks nondiscrimination ordinances are neither of those, and if an ordinance like this is to be considered, it would be far more effective at the state level.
There are currently 13 cities that have non-discrimination oridnances in some form or another. Much of that is the culmination of efforts from Add the Words, an advocacy group fighting for Idaho communities to recognize identity in its protection ordinances.
“We were really thrilled and excited that the Ada County commissioners took it upon themselves,” said Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln, chair of Idaho Add the Words. “We’re not saying discrimination is going to happen, but if it does—and we know that it does—there’s a process.”
To Gaona-Lincoln, its merits include ensuring that people feel safe within their respective communities.
“This is certainly good public policy because this is a signal to businesses and people coming in that this is a welcoming place,” she said.
Add the Words has now fought to get the Idaho Legislature to recognize sexual orientation and gender identity in its Human Rights Act, Gaona-Lincoln said. Until that happens, it falls upon individual cities to do it. To her, that’s unacceptable that LGBTQ people may receive protections in some communities but not in others.
“How good are you going to be performing at your job if you don’t feel safe?” she said.
Queer Idahoans deserve to know that if and when discrimination happens, they are able to fight it on a legal level.
“They want the opportunity to live, work and thrive,” she said.
