On Aug. 17, a federal judge put a halt to the implementation of a transphobic Idaho law aimed at keeping transgender girls and women from participating in public school sports. The same judge also allowed two female athletes to intervene on behalf of the law.
ACLU-Idaho, which has fought against the law, called the Fairness in Women's Sports Act, from the beginning, hailed Chief District Court Judge for the District of Idaho David Nye's decision to grant an injunction against the enforcement of the act as a victory.
"Transgender people belong in Idaho, including on school sports teams," wrote ACLU-Idaho Legal Director Ritchie Eppink in a press release. "This decision will not only protect women and girls, but also the Idaho economy as businesses have made it clear that they do not want to support any attack on transgender students. This is a welcome first step, and our fight for Lindsay [Hecox], Jane Doe and others impacted by this law is not over."
In the same ruling, Nye admitted two new parties to the suit: a pair of female track and cross country athletes seeking to defend the act. Idaho State University athletes Madison Kenyon and Mary Kate Marshall will now be allowed to make their cases that transgender women harm women's sports.
"Both of our clients agree: Putting male athletes up against females is simply not fair because it changes the nature and dynamics of sport for young women," wrote Legal Counsel Christiana Holcomb of the Alliance Defending Freedom, an Arizona-based organization that helped draft the law and is one of its most ardent defenders.
In his decision, Nye wrote that the Plaintiff's argument that the law violates their Fourth Amendment rights was compelling, and that he would prevent the law from going into effect until a final legal determination could be made.
"Because the Court finds Plaintiffs are likely to succeed in establishing the Act is unconstitutional as currently written, it must issue a preliminary injunction at this time pending trial on the merits," he wrote.