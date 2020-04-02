On March 31, a 6.5-magnitude earthquake shook Boise. To CWI Professor of Geoscience Ander Sundell, it’s a reassurance that the earth is working the way it should.
“When you see or experience an earthquake, it’s like ‘oh, everything is OK, the Earth is doing what it’s supposed to,’” he said.
The epicenter of the quake was approximately 3 miles outside of Stanley. While these events can be dangerous, there have been no reported injuries or damage. To Sundell, the focus is too often put on the magnitude of an earthquake instead of the intensity. Just last month, a 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit Salt Lake City, causing damage to buildings, though no injuries were reported.
“The intensity value is kind of like how you would experience that earthquake,” Sundell said. “It kind of looks like a bullseye.”
For Idaho’s most recent quake, the epicenter was not near any major population centers. As energy ripples outward, the intensity decreases.
“When we talk about earthquakes, particularly on the news, we always focus on this magnitude,” he said. “The magnitude measures, essentially, the amount of energy released by that earthquake.”
The geologic makeup of the bedrock can make a big difference in how people experience tremors. Two people, even blocks apart from each other, may feel it differently, Sundell said.
“Stresses are complicated and there’s lots of different reasons you could get different kinds of movement,” he said.
These stresses are common. According to the U.S. Geological Service, Idaho has experienced 36 earthquakes within the past few days. Many of them are aftershocks from the large earthquake that took place days ago, but Sundell said Idaho is very seismically active.
“We get earthquakes a lot,” Sundell said. “Six and a half is a pretty big deal.”