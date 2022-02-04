BOISE — On Friday morning, Idaho State Police confiscated property from unhoused protesters who have been occupying the lawn at the old Ada County Courthouse near the Idaho State Capitol building since mid-January.
In a press release, ISP said officers were there to check for prohibited items and check on the protesters' welfare. The news release said that troopers seized a number of items including camping gear such as sleeping bags, pillows, and propane tanks, citing state code that prohibits camping on the Capitol mall.
No tents were disassembled, the release said. However, officers issued eight warning citations and arrested four people for warrants or probation violations, according to ISP.
"Troopers also found and seized alcohol and drug paraphernalia including a pipe and a bag of syringes," the news release states. "Items that were prohibited on state grounds and unclaimed by the owner were removed by the Troopers. Those items are being stored and information was left on-site on how any individual wishing to claim ownership of the items can recover them. Illegal items such as drug paraphernalia will not be returned."
The news release also stated that troopers found garbage, food, feces, urine and vomit at the site.
Lily Lynette and Micah McDonald, protesters at the encampment, said they were woken up by troopers, who told them they were searching for anything illegal and stated that they were camping. Lynette said they took personal property and gear she needs to survive.
"We saw two people being arrested," said McDonald. "It was scary but we won't stop. We'll just find another place to protest, this is public land. Plus, it's really stolen land."
The day's events spilled over into Idaho's political arena.
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin sent a letter to Gov. Brad Little and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden stating that multiple violations were taking place at the encampment and that state police had been unsuccessfully working to provide a solution.
She called on Little and Wasden to "take action to protect the citizens of Idaho."
"As elected officials, our oath and duty is to defend Idaho law and the Idaho Constitution," her letter said. "I will no longer sit idly by and watch while our homeless community is used by a radical group seeking to normalize a way of life found in progressive communities. This is Idaho, where law and order still matter."
In an emailed response, Little's office said McGeachin's message was counter-productive to police efforts taking place near the Capitol. The email included a letter from ISP Col. Kedrick R. Will that was directed to the lieutenant governor.
"As was communicated to you, the situation at the Capitol Annex is highly complex and involves vulnerable members of our community deserving of respect," the letter states. "ISP is working closely with the stakeholders to execute a deliberate and strategic response that protects the rights and interests of the public as well as those present at the annex"
Will added that ISP was available to address any of McGeachin's questions or concerns regarding the issue.
The Attorney General's Office issued a similar response, stating McGeachin's notice was "unhelpful" in regard to the work the state is doing in an attempt the rectify the situation. It also said that McGeachin's stance was not the same position as the state of Idaho.
"Further, contrary to the assertion in your letter, neither the Idaho Constitution nor Idaho Code provide the Attorney General with enforcement authority over the Capitol Mall grounds," the letter stated. "That authority is specifically assigned by statute to the Department of Administration and the Idaho State Police. Those entities continue to enforce Idaho law in a manner that is responsible, measured, and legally defensible should it be challenged in court. If the State or its agencies’ actions are challenged in court, this office stands ready to defend them."