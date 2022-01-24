BOISE — The group of people occupying the old Ada Courthouse lawn held a rally Sunday in an attempt to raise awareness regarding their situation and shine a light on requests they've made to gain support from the community.
Members of the unhoused group and Boise Mutual Aid, a organization that has been supporting them, said that Idaho State Police officers approached them Sunday morning and told the group they would have to leave the area located directly next to the Idaho State Capitol building.
"Idaho State Police didn't specify when they might come," said Eve Bounty, member of Boise Mutual Aid. "I grew up experiencing houselessness and I look around and see people not having access to resources. Mutual aid is just community taking care of each other."
The group occupying the lawn is asking for the mayor or city council members to come hear their demands, which include a quick approach to creating affordable housing, more options for safe and family shelter spaces at night that let guests retain their autonomy, less alleged aggression and ticketing by law enforcement, and requesting that an unhoused person be added to the council or program that works with the population.
ISP came to the lawn on Monday at around 8:30 a.m. People said they opened tents and confiscated blankets, sleeping bags and personal items, stating there could only be one blanket per person. Boise Mutual Aid member Ty Werenka was arrested when he refused to let an officer open a tent.
According to Idaho State Police Communications Director Lynn Hightower, troopers removed prohibited camping items and arrested Werenka under the charge of obstructing officers.
"At the request of Troopers, some items, including bedding and mattresses, were removed by the owner," Hightower said in an email. "If no one claimed ownership of the prohibited item, Troopers removed them and left information on site for where and how an owner can claim the items. Troopers also provided information to those on site about how to access housing services. No tents were disassembled or removed by Troopers."
Werenka said he was not told why he was being arrested until he was at the station.
"The police showed up, opened tents and just started taking things," Werenka said. "They removed anything they said was camping material. It seems to me that the ISP are waiting for people to not be present so that they can intimidate and harass the people that are occupying the space."
However, Hightower wrote that the ISP is within its rights and that Werenka repeatedly continued to obstruct the officers attempts to remove unclaimed property and warning of an impending arrest. He was arrested for a misdemeanor under the violation of Idaho code 18-705, Hightower wrote.
"The state is operating under the codes and rules outlined in the written Summary provided to those on site, including Idaho Codes 67-1613, 67-1613A, and State Rules for Capitol Mall use under the Idaho Administrative Procedures Act (IDAPA, as managed by the Idaho Department of Administration)," Hightower wrote. "The state is also guided by a federal order, Watters v. Otter, 955 F.Supp.2d 1178 (2013) which allows symbolic tents but camping and indications of camping are not allowed on state-owned property."
Howard A. Belodoff, associate director for Idaho Legal Aid Services, said he believes what the ISP is doing is unlawful and his organization has notified the Idaho Attorney General's Office.
"The Martin vs. City of Boise and the Garcia v. City of Los Angeles decisions protect the rights of hundreds of Idahoans who are unable to access overnight shelter even while some are engaged in peaceful protected activities under the First Amendment," said Belodoff. "The State statutes prohibiting 'sleeping' by homeless persons who have no available shelter and the seizure of their property is illegal."
"They're not camping, they're protesting, and the ISP doesn't have a right to take private property, it violates their Fourth Amendment right," he said. "Do the people giving these orders want them to freeze to death? This is unbelievably cruel. Are we back in the 60s? They aren't harming anything or anybody and just because they're homeless doesn't mean they lose their rights."
The group began occupying the lawn on Jan. 16 and ISP has been monitoring the situation throughout.
"ISP Troopers continue to ask if anyone there is in need of shelter or services, they’re educating those on site prior to taking any enforcement action, and are following the laws, rules and court rulings that apply," Hightower said. "When Troopers have asked those present if any were in need of shelter services, the offer for those services has been declined."
As previously reported by Boise Weekly the outreach team for Our Path Home approached the group with information and resources but the unhoused individuals said it wasn't enough and wanted to find more permanent and concrete solutions.
SherryJo Crandall, who's been living in her car since November, said it would be helpful to have a member of the unhoused community involved in making decisions pertaining to the city's relationship with that particular population.
"Clearly there's a rift between the resources they say they have and what we get," she said. "We need a voice."
Our Path Home Administrator Maureen Brewer said last week that the city recognizes problems but is optimistic and have an outreach team that works directly with the unhoused population.
"We want to keep focusing on solutions," Brewer said. "Our Path Home is focused on problem solving and we will continue to keep working towards better solutions."