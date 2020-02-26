There’s some disagreement about rates of wrongful incarceration. Some argue that it’s as high as 10%, while others argue it’s lower than 1%. Greg Hampikian, director of the Idaho Innocence Project and the Forensic Justice Project, says that if even 1% of people are wrongfully incarcerated, that’s still 22,000 innocent people in prison.
“I started doing casework in 1999 for free,” Hampikian said. “I was volunteering with the Georgia Innocence Project from the moment they started.”
His lab, dubbed the Hampikian Lab, sits in the second floor of Boise State University’s science building. Despite its Boise location, the lab works on cases locally, nationally and internationally. Most recently, the Idaho Innocence Project worked to free Christopher Tapp, who was wrongly convicted for a murder in Idaho Falls. Following that exoneration, Idaho Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, introduced a bill to compensate people who have been served time for a crime they didn’t commit, which passed the House unanimously.
Hampikian and his colleagues still work on Georgia cases regularly—where he got his start in criminal justice—as well as projects in Montana and Illinois. Local cases are handled as the Idaho Innocence Project, while national and international projects are worked as the Forensic Justice Project. Hampikian even worked on the famous Amanda Knox case, where an American student was arrested for murder while studying in Italy.
One of the most recent exonerees that Hampikian’s lab worked on was Kerry Robinson, a Georgia man who was convicted of rape until DNA evidence cleared him of wrongdoing. Robinson was released in January of 2020 after serving 17 years of his 20-year sentence.
“They said, ‘No, I can’t exclude him from the mixture of semen.’ I looked at it and said ‘Yeah, he’s not there,’” Hampikian said.
However, in Georgia, if there is insufficient DNA evidence, the official ruling is “cannot exclude.” When a jury hears “cannot exclude,” that often translates to guilty.
“‘Cannot exclude’ in my most other states means there was a match, and that’s what the jury said,” he said.
Hampikian often gives talks and lectures by himself about the work done in his lab, he said it’s never a lone endeavor. It’s always a team effort, and often in conjunction with Innocence Project branches from other states. Hampikian’s next lecture is a free discussion at the College of Western Idaho’s Nampa Campus on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 6-7:30 p.m.
While Hampikian is often heralded as the founder of the Idaho Innocence Project, that’s not entirely true. It first began at the University of Idaho between some of the school’s law students in Moscow. However, when he arrived in the Gem State, he offered to move the initiative down to Boise State, where he thought the project could get the support it needed.
“I said consider moving it down here to Boise because all of the male prisoners are down here and I think I could get support,” he said. “When I first came here, the first cases I started in 2007 were Chris Tapp and Sarah Pearce.”
The success of the Idaho Innocence Project is undeniable. Between the local, national and international successes the team has had, there has also been some times when things haven’t worked out for the best, Hampikian said.
For some time, Hampikian didn’t believe people should make a deal to get out of prison.
“I don’t make those decisions, it’s the people who are in prison,” he said. “I used to be very cavalier about that, that we should always fight for the truth, until a friend of mine, who wasn’t a case of mine, walked out of prison a year and a half ago and I just walked him back into prison because his case got reversed by the 9th Circuit. … That was a real wake up moment for me.”
Hampikian’s team is small. Presently it’s made up as of a volunteer forensic scientist, a criminal justice graduate and a lawyer, who only works Idaho cases and is paid through a grant.
Janet Layne is the volunteer forensic scientist, and she’s also a student at Boise State working toward a Ph.D in computer science. The lab keeps Layne busy, but she said it’s fulfilling work.
“We have four or five pending innocence cases just in Georgia. … We have cases that are not ‘our cases,’ but we’re working on cases from all around the country right now,” she said. “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Layne said that often cases are, for the most part, open and shut once the DNA reaches the lab. Often, the cases are old enough that DNA evidence technology was not around when the cases were prosecuted.
“A lot of the older ones, where they just didn’t have DNA evidence in the first place, we get the DNA back and it’s not them. Those cases are getting a little bit fewer,” Layne said. “Unfortunately it can take many years just to get an order when you have new DNA for them to get a new trial or for them to be revisited.”
For many of the newer cases they work on, it’s not a matter of the DNA sample itself being poor quality. Rather, the analysis of the DNA is incorrect.
“They run the data itself and we do the analysis,” she said. “Those are becoming less and less common that their data is wrong, most times it’s the analysis.”