A preliminary injunction in a lawsuit against the State of Idaho's transphobic Fairness in Women's Sports Act could come as early as August, ACLU-Idaho told reporters the afternoon of July 22.
"We don't have a decision yet. We didn't expect a decision yet," said ACLU-Idaho Legal Director Ritchie Eppink. "The judge has indicated that he would try to issue a ruling about whether the law could be enforced by Aug. 10, which is when the sports season begins."
Eppink was in federal court on Wednesday to press his case against the enforcement of the Fairness in Women's Sports Act until legal proceedings against the State of Idaho come to an end, to argue for the continuation of the lawsuit and whether two student athletes at Idaho State University, represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom, have standing to argue in favor of the act.
The Fairness in Women's Sports Act was controversial from the get-go. Designed to ensure that girls and women participating in public school sports according to their birth sex rather than their gender identity, its proponents said it would protect girls and women athletes from unfair competition from biological males.
Detractors said it constituted discrimination against transgender girls and women, and furthermore subjected all girls and women wishing to participate in public school sports to the possibility of their birth sex being challenged, leading to all manner of potentially invasive physical examinations.
Speaking on behalf of the ACLU national organization on July 22, Gabriel Arkles described the Fairness in Women's Sports Act as part of a broad-spectrum strategy to enlist courts in minimizing the role of transgender people in public life.
"What our opponents are trying to do is advance on an agenda to rid the world of transgender people," Arkles said. "They want us to live our lives as though the only truth about us that matters is the gender we were assigned at birth."
Signed into law earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little, the rule was challenged by ACLU-Idaho, Cooley LLP and Legal Voice in court on behalf of two transgender athletes, on the grounds that it violated their 4th and 14th amendment rights, as well as Title IX.