Following the trend of a number of local organizations, the Idaho Youth Ranch is finding ways to serve its clients while maintaining social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a disease caused by novel coronavirus. The organization now offers video-based counseling to clients in lieu of face-to-face interactions.
“The mental health and behavioral challenges facing our youth have not gone away during this crisis. In fact, the increased stress of COVID-19 is creating additional needs for professional therapeutic help for many Idaho kids,” Scott Curtis, CEO of Idaho Youth Ranch, wrote in a news release. “Adding video-based telemental health therapy allows us to help those affected by the growing COVID 19 shutdowns and allows us to help kids & their families no matter how far they are from our counseling centers in north Idaho and the Treasure Valley.”
According to the release, video-based care is often an adequate substitute for in-person therapy. For families without access to a web camera or internet connectivity, there will also be sessions offered via telephone.
While these remote therapy sessions are an option, clients will still have the option to meet in person. There will be heightened sanitation requirements, however, including hand washing, sanitizing rooms between sessions and maintaining CDC-recommended distancing. Additionally, parents will be asked to remain in their cars during sessions.
Families in need can reach Idaho Youth Ranch at 208-947-0863 or request an appointment online at youthranch.org/get-help.