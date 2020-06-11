Idaho is set to enter the fourth and final stage of the reopening of its economy on Saturday, June 13—but just barely—, Gov. Brad Little announced the morning of June 11.
"We almost did not make it to Stage IV this week," he said. "Community spread is occurring in more than half the counties in our state. This isn't just a Boise and Treasure Valley issue. Across the country, we're seeing the disease move from cities to rural places, where healthcare access is limited."
Since the beginning of Stage III nearly two weeks ago, the number of reported cases of COVID-19 have gradually increased. That increase was expected by public health experts, who say that as long as the volume of cases doesn't exceed hospitals' threshold for care, businesses can continue to reopen, albeit with social distancing and other public health measures in place.
Of greater concern, however, were the number of cases reported among healthcare workers themselves. State officials said they'd like to see fewer than two cases reported from among that group per day, but over the observational period, an average of almost exactly two healthcare workers were infected with the disease.
During Phase IV, all Idaho businesses may reopen, including businesses that require patrons to be indoors or in crowded areas, like sports arenas, nightclubs and movie theaters, though those facilities must adopt suitable public health measures. Gatherings of more than 50 people can occur and unrestricted travel can resume.
Little said he still encourages people to wear face masks while in public or indoor places, practice social distancing, wash their hands regularly and stay home if they are sick.
For months, concerns about COVID-19 have gone hand in hand with concerns about the Idaho economy, which was effectively shuttered in March. The Idaho Department of Labor has struggled to keep pace with a massive influx of unemployment claims, and numerous protests have taken place across the state against Little's Stay Home order. An early part of Little's June 11 announcement hinged on the State of Idaho's role in helping Idahoans get back on their proverbial feet.
"The jobs are coming back," he said, "but businesses tell me they're having a hard time recruiting employees."
On June 5, Little announced back-to-work cash incentives aimed at pulling Idahoans out of the unemployment line and back into the workforce. People returning to work on a full-time basis will receive a $1,500 cash bonus, and $750 for returning to work part-time. At the press conference, he announced that $200 million in federal funds would go to property tax reductions that could result in 10-20% savings for property owners in 2020. He also said that additional federal funds would go toward law enforcement, which would help local governments further reduce the tax burden.
"Idaho will leverage our federal coronavirus relief funds to cover public safety salaries," he said. "There will be no reductions in public safety during these unprecedented challenges."
Other state budgets, however, are likely to decrease as a result of the economic downturn associated with the closure of the Idaho economy. In May, Idaho Education News reported on a memo circulated by Little to school districts and charter school administrators that the state's K-12 budget could see a reduction of almost $99 million. The news that public safety will receive federal coronavirus recovery funds also comes on the heels of demonstrations against police brutality that have taken place across Idaho.