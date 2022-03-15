BOISE —On Monday, March 14, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden filed a lawsuit brought by Keith Reynolds, the director of the Idaho Department of Administration, to try to stop the camping by unhoused people on the old Ada County Courthouse lawn (Capitol Annex). People have been occupying the lawn since mid-January saying there's not enough affordable housing or shelter options in the city.
“Idaho will not tolerate public encampments and destruction of public property," said Gov. Brad Little in a press release. "Idaho is not San Francisco, Portland, or Seattle, where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage public camping disguised as protests."
The state is suing Boise Mutual Aid, people that help with Boise Mutual aid and various people who have been protesting including; Ty Werenka as a representative of Boise Mutual Aid, Monica Yurivilca, Timothy Christensen, Tyler Berg, David Frazier, Yolanda Pullman, Alicia Phillips, Jerry Mullenix, David Cannon, Robert Fitzpatrick and John and Jane Does 1-50. The suit claims the tent city is a "locus of criminal activity."
The suit also claims:
"Defendant Boise Mutual Aid is believed to be an unincorporated association active in Idaho. It touts itself as the organizer of the tent city, encourages individuals to camp at the tent city, and solicits items for the tent city that are not permitted at the Capitol Annex."
There have been a growing number of violations since the protest began. Idaho State Troopers have regularly gone to the camp and issued tickets for failure to appear, camping, having camping materials, drugs and paraphernalia.
The people occupying the space have repeatedly asked for Mayor Lauren McLean to talk with them and come up with solutions, but those requests have not led to discussions.
The press release issued by Gov. Little stated that Central District Health inspected the area, it does not say when, and determined it's a public health and safety hazard.
“What started here as a gathering of loosely affiliated individuals has escalated into dangerous health and safety violations," said Little in the press release. "This lawsuit is the next step in our deliberate, careful strategy to address a highly complex situation involving state statutes, case law, and the First Amendment while ensuring the state meets its obligation to protect public health and safety."
The press release also stated that Little said the public camping was inexcusable because there are resources for homeless people and shelter beds available. He pointed to the Boise Rescue Mission as having open beds and ended the release with a quote from the mission's CEO Bill Roscoe that said they had many beds available.
However, as Boise Weekly previously reported, many people do not like to use the faith-based shelter and some have claimed the shelter has discriminated against them.
The suit asks for an injunction to remove the protesters and their belongings, a removal of the tent city, a judgment against the defendants that states they have been in violation of the rules at the Capitol Annex, a judgement that the defendants created a public health hazard and a declaratory judgement that the United States Constitution does not require Idaho to let people camp or live at the Capitol Annex.
"Director Reynolds believes the only way to stop the threatened and continued violations of the rules is to remove Defendants and their belongings from the Capitol Annex," claims the lawsuit. "Director Reynolds has tried advising, warning, and citing Defendants, but they refuse to follow the rules. Defendants have demonstrated that they cannot responsibly exercise the privilege of using the Capitol Annex."
This story was updated Monday, March 15 at 10:55 a.m.