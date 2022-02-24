BOISE — On a cold and snowy Thursday morning, Idaho State Police cited 12 people and arrested three people who were part of the unhoused occupation at the old Ada County Courthouse building and launched an investigation into illegal drug use.
"Troopers have visited the property numerous times since late January and continually educate those on-site as to allowable and prohibited uses of state property," an Idaho State Police press release said. "During this morning's visit, Troopers found and seized a number of unclaimed prohibited items that are indicia of camping including sleeping bags, pillows, propane tanks. No tents were disassembled or removed by Troopers, however, some individuals on-site voluntarily removed tents and indicia of camping which they claimed ownership of."
The group of unhoused people occupying the lawn calls itself "Operation Hope Ain't Going Nowhere" and has been at the site since mid-January. The group released a letter later in the morning on Thursday responding to the citations and arrests, as well as addressing Boise Mayor Lauren McLean directly.
"Mayor McLean our past attempt to contact you to organize and facilitate solutions for those of us experiencing poverty and homelessness have gone unheard," states the letter. "We feel disheartened at your lack of concern for our situation."
The group also made a list of demands, which included an immediate end to ticketing by the police department, immediate indoor space that can be used by the unhoused like foreclosed or abandoned structures, unhoused representation on the council who can voice their perspectives in regards to any decisions made about the population, five acres of land that would be free of surveillance and constant police presence and $3 million to finance and build "an appropriate infrastructure."
The letter ended with another call for the city to meet with them and work on solutions.
"We feel demoralized and frustrated that our needs as well as our dignity has been overlooked for so long. We know that homelessness will not disappear overnight, but simply ignoring us or treating us as taboo or as a blight upon the community isn't getting any of us anywhere."
In an emailed statement, McLean wrote that the city does have a representative on the Our Path Home Executive Committee who has experienced houselessness, and that the Our Path Home Outreach Team has offered services and shelter beds to those at the protest.
"Let me stress that I will never encourage a tent encampment in this city. It is not a solution to the very real problems that our neighbors experiencing homelessness are facing. People deserve better," wrote the mayor. "That being said, I would never tolerate any harassment of Boiseans experiencing homelessness. City of Boise Police have not been involved with the current protest on state property. If someone believes they have been harassed by Boise officers, I urge them to contact both the Mayor's Office and the Office of Police Accountability immediately."
During the check to the lawn, troopers cited 12 people who were in violation of Idaho State Code 67-1613, which prohibits camping at the area. Police also found and seized a pipe, syringes and a white substance that "tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine." The press release from the ISP also stated additional criminal charges are possible.