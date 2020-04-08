For the first time ever, Idaho will have an all mail-in ballot election, but how that effects voter turnout is anyone’s guess, said Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane.
“I think it just depends on each county trying to adjust to the shift,” he said.
The move to all-absentee voting took place on March 30, when Gov. Brad Little announced that the measure was taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“While the coronavirus situation may change how we practice our right to vote in this primary election, it is important to keep our election dates in place,” Little wrote in a release. “I urge all voting Idahoans to request their absentee ballots as soon as possible so they can vote from home this year.”
Voters can register on the Idaho Secretary of State’s website and request a ballot. While there are few highly competitive races on the ballot, Idaho lawmakers are urging people to participate.
“We all hope Idaho’s situation with coronavirus will improve before election day on May 19, but decisions cannot wait. Governor Little is making the right call to conduct the election by mail. It is important for all Idaho citizens of voting age to request an absentee ballot and fully exercise our precious right to vote. This is our chance to show the world that, even under difficult conditions, our American values are alive and well,” Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill wrote.
Due to the influx of requests, McGrane said ballots may take some time to be mailed out. As it stands, approximately 15,000 Ada County residents have already requested ballots. However, the rate of return is often lower than the number of ballots sent out.
“We’ve been kind of scrambling for the last two weeks. … It’s been a huge help having the online request process,” McGrane said. “I think Ada County is well placed to handle it all.”
While the deadline to register to vote is Election Day, Tuesday, May 19, McGrane encourages voters to request a ballot as early as possible. There will be a two week window to return ballots, meaning that results of the election will not be announced until early June.
“There’s definitely a lot of work going into it,” he said.
The effect this will have on voter turnout is uncertain, McGrane said. He is, however, hopeful that there will be a slight bump in turnout compared to similar previous elections because of how much absentee voting has been publicized. Still, most of the races are not considered competitive, so lower turnout was expected, he said.
There are a few important things to keep in mind, given that no poll workers will be able to help. One of the most important things to remember is that the “non-partisan” ballot corresponds only with non-partisan elections, meaning mostly judges and other non-partisan offices. McGrane said that often people who identify as non-partisan will select a non-partisan ballot and are often disappointed with their ballot. Additionally, if voters have moved since the last election, they’ll need to update their registration, he said.
While the election will still continue as planned, it does require some additional safety measures at the clerk’s office. At this time, most employees are working remotely, but during the count there will be a need more multiple employees in one place. To mitigate potential risk, all envelopes containing ballots are “peel and stick,” so voters won’t have to lick an envelope shut. Additionally, there will be space for adequate social distancing during the count, and the ballots will remain untouched until enough time has passed for any contamination to have died.
“Thankfully we operate out of a giant warehouse,” McGrane said. “We’re trying to take every precaution possible.”