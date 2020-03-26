Three Idahoans have now died from COVID-19, according to a release from Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
According to the release, two of the deaths were Blaine County men. One was over the age of 60 and the other was over the age of 80. It is unclear if either had underlying health issues before contracting the disease. The third is a Canyon County man who is older than 70, who had underlying health issues before contracting COVID-19, according to the release.
“This is very sad news, and we send our condolences to the families and friends of each of these individuals,” Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health in DHW, wrote in a news release. “This underscores the importance of Gov. Little’s order to stay home–we all have to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”
According to an interactive map made by Johns Hopkins, the U.S. has nearly 80,000 active cases. Idaho has more than 100 cases, according the state's COVID-19 info page.