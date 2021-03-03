Idaho International Womxn’s Day is an online celebration and discussion event. The main host is the Indigenous Idaho Alliance.
”This is an opportunity to celebrate communities coming together in the face of tragedy and loss,” said co-founder of Indigenous Idaho Alliance Tai Simpson. “It’s a celebration of the joy, success, and excellence that’s a part of the revolution putting together this event.”
Monday, March 8 people can virtually attend Idaho International Womxn’s Day.It’s also hosted by local organizations Equitable Counseling and Consulting, Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence, Add the Words-Idaho, PlannedParenthood votes NW and Hawaii, ACLU Idaho, Inclusive Idaho, Agnew Beck, Black Liberation Collective, and Idaho Sierra Club. Everyone is welcome and people can find links on Indigenous Idaho’s Facebook page. BIPOC are encouraged to register to receive a wellness kit. The event is from noon to 2 p.m. The theme for the event is #Livingintothefuture and #ChoosetoChallenge.
For those unfamiliar with the term “Womxn,” it’s an example of how language is ever-evolving and many people find it to be more inclusive to all who identify as women.
The event includes; a virtual gathering with songs from Indigenous sisters, messages, matriarchs, dreams from womxn, imagine series artists, healers, spoken word poetry, and social justice movements. All of this is aimed at celebrating accomplishments while educating people about the often unacknowledged work for women’s rights put in by BIPOC women.
“The world as we know it now is facing countless crises at the hands of patriarchy and capitalism,” said Simpson. “Celebrating Womxn’s Day isn’t just about celebrating women as humans, but we can support dreaming big for the future and envisioning a future where everyone wholesome is welcome and where everyone thrives,” said Simpson.
Indigenous Idaho Alliance advocates for political and social justice, Indigenous community care, mutual aid advocacy, cultural resources, and overall awareness. The organization has done all of the planning and coordinating for the event. People can donate to the nonprofit at PayPal or at idahoindigenousalliance@gmail.com
