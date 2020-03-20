On March 20, the Idaho House has officially ended the session on a slim margin. While some legislators pushed to keep the session going, others cited concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
“I would have stayed—that’s my job,” House Speaker Scott Bedke said, according to a report from the Idaho Press. “I feel strongly about maintaining the legislative branch’s prerogative when it comes to doing our responsibility in a system where the separation of powers is paramount. … I don’t take that lightly, and I would have stayed. But the group spoke, and there you go.”
The house voted to adjourn the session on a 32-28 vote, according to the Idaho Press. The Senate opted to convene on Thursday morning. While many cited health concerns, some wished to stay in session, noting unfinished business. It's possible, too, that Gov. Brad Little could veto some more controversial bills, such as the ban on transgender athletes or the abortion ban; the latter would only take effect if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned, according to the Idaho Press.